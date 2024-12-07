See Prince Louis’ Sweet Secret Message for Kate Middleton’s Parents at the Christmas Carol Service
"Thank you to Granny and Grandpa..."
If you need something to make you go "aww" this weekend, Prince Louis has you covered.
On Friday night, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the fourth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey, along with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 6.
The couple's youngest had a particularly heartwarming moment when the family stopped to put notes on the "Kindness Tree" that was set up outside of Westminster Abbey for the event and photographers captured a glimpse at Louis' kindness tree note, which included a sweet message for his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
"Thank you to Granny and Grandpa because they have played games with me," he wrote on the note.
The members of the Middleton family have always maintained an active role in Kate's life, as well as the lives of her children. As People reports, the Princess of Wales' parents Carole, 69, and Michael, 75, attended the "Together at Christmas" carol service, which Kate hosted, as did her siblings, James Middleton and Pippa Middleton.
Royal sources have always spoken highly of the Middleton family's involvement in the lives of Kate and her children.
"Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren," a source described as a "palace insider" told Peoplefor a report that described the Middletons as a "constant presence in their grandchildren's lives, often having George, Charlotte and Louis over for sleepovers."
And reports of the Middletons' hands-on approach to their role as grandparents aren't limited to anonymous royal sources. Carole has long been open about her desire to be a very hands-on grandmother.
"I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides," Carole told Good Housekeeping in 2021.
Thanks to Louis' sweet "Kindness Tree" note, we can officially add "playing games" to the list of activities that Carole and Michael Middleton plan during their grandparent/grandkid bonding time.
And, also thanks to Louis' note, we can officially say that bonding time has meant a lot to the Wales kids.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
