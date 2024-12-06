Pippa Middleton Shimmers in a Sleek Black Coatdress During Christmas Carol Event

Pippa Middleton knows how to dress, y'all. Putting her sartorial acumen to work in honor of her sister Kate Middleton's annual "Together at Christmas" Carol Service event, the younger sibling looked polished and poised in a functional and fashionable coatdress.

And if you're wondering if we're coveting the look—we absolutely are. It's the perfectly subtle holiday look!

[Insert some play on the Cake song "Short Skirt, Long Jacket" here.] (Image credit: Getty Images)

It can often be a challenge to feel chic and put-together but not weighed down by layers when dressing during the holidays. The chill in the air makes it sometimes feel impossible to dress warmly and fashionably at the same time.

But Pippa showed us all how it can be done in her tweed Karen Millen look. The black boucle fabric is highlighted by shiny black and silver buttons, complemented by a subtle shimmer threading that runs throughout.

Warmth and style in a single layer? We love a multifunctional fashion piece! (Image credit: Getty Images)

The whole look is tied together with tights and an absolutely sumptuous red velvet heel and matching clutch (allegedly from Emmy London). It's giving grown up Christmas vibes in the best way possible, and we're of half a mind to try and find one to wear to our own holiday parties.

Pippa stepped out with the rest of the Middleton clan—including mum Carole, dad Michael, brother James, and his wife, Alizee Thevenet—in support of the eldest sister's annual event, a particularly joyful occasion given Princess Catherine's recent completion of chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.

It was a family affair at the "Together at Christmas" event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The beloved holiday tradition, Kate Middleton's annual "Together at Christmas" carol event is said to be "a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives," Kensington Palace shared.

