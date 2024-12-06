Pippa Middleton Shimmers in a Sleek Black Coatdress During Christmas Carol Event
We're loving the subtle glints and red hints in her holiday look.
Pippa Middleton knows how to dress, y'all. Putting her sartorial acumen to work in honor of her sister Kate Middleton's annual "Together at Christmas" Carol Service event, the younger sibling looked polished and poised in a functional and fashionable coatdress.
And if you're wondering if we're coveting the look—we absolutely are. It's the perfectly subtle holiday look!
It can often be a challenge to feel chic and put-together but not weighed down by layers when dressing during the holidays. The chill in the air makes it sometimes feel impossible to dress warmly and fashionably at the same time.
But Pippa showed us all how it can be done in her tweed Karen Millen look. The black boucle fabric is highlighted by shiny black and silver buttons, complemented by a subtle shimmer threading that runs throughout.
The whole look is tied together with tights and an absolutely sumptuous red velvet heel and matching clutch (allegedly from Emmy London). It's giving grown up Christmas vibes in the best way possible, and we're of half a mind to try and find one to wear to our own holiday parties.
Pippa stepped out with the rest of the Middleton clan—including mum Carole, dad Michael, brother James, and his wife, Alizee Thevenet—in support of the eldest sister's annual event, a particularly joyful occasion given Princess Catherine's recent completion of chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis.
The beloved holiday tradition, Kate Middleton's annual "Together at Christmas" carol event is said to be "a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives," Kensington Palace shared.
Unfortunately, Pippa's Karen Millen dress is sold out, but since we're not afraid to be servicey, we've picked out some similarly inspired coatdresses for you to check out below.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
