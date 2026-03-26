Prince William Admires Carole and Michael Middleton So Much He's Based His Parenting Style on "The Middleton Model"

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might be the kids of the future King and Queen, but Prince William and Princess Kate try to give them as many “normal” experiences as possible. Whether it’s driving the kids to school themselves, taking them out shopping or not having live-in staff, the Waleses don’t want George, Charlotte and Louis to live in a bubble like royals of the past. Royal sources have noted that part of this is down to Princess Kate’s middle-class upbringing and the enormous influence Carole and Michael Middleton have had on William, in particular.

In his new biography, William and Catherine, The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story , royal editor Russell Myers wrote that the Middletons’ “constant presence” has been a “crucial” part of shaping William and Kate’s parenting style.

“William appreciated their involvement beyond measure, enjoying their company and the normalcy of the environment, whatever the circumstance," Myers wrote.

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Carole and Michael Middleton are pictured outside the hospital when Prince George was born in 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added that when the children were small, “Michael and Carole enjoyed visiting the couple in Norfolk and would often stay for weekends, providing much-needed extra support for the young family.”

Prince William is said to especially look up to his mother-in-law Carole, whose steady guidance has been much appreciated for a family living in the public eye. Keen to change the narrative of his own childhood, the Prince of Wales wants his children to have more freedom and privacy than he did growing up.

“Although there are some similarities, George is being raised in a very different way to Prince William,” royal expert Duncan Larcombe told the Daily Mail. “William has based his children's upbringing on the Middleton model–three children, affluent, but hardworking parents and lots of love in the house.”

Prince William and Carole Middleton are pictured at Royal Ascot in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the Wales family has a nanny, Maria Teresa Turrión Borrallo, they take on many of their childcare duties themselves. Grandma Carole also chips in with her grandchildren, telling Good Housekeeping magazine in 2021 that she loves to “cook,” “go on bike rides,” and “muck around dancing” with her grandkids.

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“As long as I am able to, that’s what I’ll be doing,” she told the magazine.