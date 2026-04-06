King Charles Shows a Rare Moment of Public Affection for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis After Sweet Easter Greeting

It’s not often the public gets to see King Charles in grandfather mode, but on Easter Sunday, the monarch made sure to share a short but sweet moment with Prince William’s youngest kids. April 5 marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales attended Easter services since 2023, and The King looked thrilled to have the whole family together on Easter for the first time in two years.

Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, stood at the entrance of St George’s Chapel in Windsor as The King and Queen walked into church, with big brother George, 12, standing just behind them. According to the Mirror, professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman said that Louis greeted King Charles with a cheerful “Happy Easter!” prompting The King to give Louis a warm pat on the cheek.

King Charles is also seen gently poking Princess Charlotte’s shoulder as he entered the chapel in one photo, with Prince William smiling down at his daughter.

Article continues below

King Charles greets Princess Charlotte as he enters St George's Chapel on Easter Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wave to fans gathered outside the chapel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Camilla are pictured on Easter Sunday 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to call The King "Grandpa Wales," and they've displayed their sweet connection with their grandfather during events like the Platinum Jubilee, when a rambunctious Louis sat on The King's lap.

Prince George was standing too far away to receive his own Grandpa Wales pat on Easter, but he looked taller than ever at the church service, standing practically as tall as Princess Kate, who was sporting high heels with her beige Self-Portrait dress.

Easter marked the first public appearance for the Wales children since Christmas morning, when they joined the rest of the Royal Family for their annual walk to church on the Sandringham estate.

While Prince George and Prince Louis matched with their dad in blue suits, Princess Charlotte coordinated with mom Kate in a baby blue Self-Portrait dress worn under the same tan Catherine Walker coat she wore on Christmas Day.