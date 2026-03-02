Carole Middleton's "Constant Presence" in Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's Lives Gives the Family "More Room to Breathe"
"The time to address George's future certainly wasn't now."
Despite joining the Royal Family, Princess Kate has remained close to her parents and siblings. Kate's mom and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton, are reportedly integral to the lives of their grandchildren—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Now, a new book is suggesting that Carole's "constant presence" is super important to Princess Kate and Prince William's young family.
In his new book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, Russell Myers suggested that Carole and Michael's close proximity to their daughter's home has been crucial. In fact, the author suggested that Kate's parents would regularly leave their home—Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire—to spend weekends at Kate and William's home—Anmer Hall in Norfolk—instead.
Myers shared (via Hello! magazine), "The Middleton family, who had become a constant presence in their lives, were crucial to this. William appreciated their involvement beyond measure, enjoying their company and the normalcy of the environment, whatever the circumstance. 'More room to breathe,' he once told an aide."
Myers continued, "Michael and Carole enjoyed visiting the couple in Norfolk and would often stay for weekends, providing much-needed extra support for the young family."
Obviously, becoming part of the Royal Family must have been a huge learning curve for the Middletons. As Myers explained, "Of course, William would have to explain why people bowed or curtsied to his grandmother, why on occasion they went to visit her in a castle, or who the men in the front of their cars and outside guarding their houses were, but the time to address George's future certainly wasn't now."
Clearly, Carole and Michael's involvement in the lives of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis offers the royal children a different, and essential, perspective.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.