The Wales Kids Adorably Complement Their Parents' Christmas Carol Looks

If there's ever a time to coordinate your outfits with your parents, it's at Christmas, right? It's a nostalgic sort of vibe, which perfectly suits the 2024 "Together at Christmas" carol service event, hosted by Kate Middleton every year.

And this year, Charlotte, George, and Louis really looked the part of budding royals in their red and blue holiday best as they entered their event alongside their father, William, the Prince of Wales.

Louis looks every bit the cheeky little brother here, doesn't he? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moments after their mother, Catherine, the Princess of Wales made her much-anticipated arrival in a gorgeous red coat, the kids and their father strolled up to Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 6.

It's quite a classic look, isn't it? Not as traditional as the ol' red and green, but there is something distinctly festive about pairing rich reds and deep blues together. Plus, it's very sweet that the red in the young boys' ties match Catherine's coat, and Charlotte's coat matches her father's burgundy tie.

Princes William and George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Princess Catherine at "Together at Christmas" carol service event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Kensington Palace, this year's event "offered a chance to pause and reflect on the profound values of love, compassion, and the vital connections we share—particularly during life's most challenging moments."

"The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities," it said in a release.

It all just complements each other so well, doesn't it? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The event also marks a more formal return for Kate to royal duties, one long-anticipated by the public since her cancer diagnosis.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's always so nice to see the whole family together, isn't it?