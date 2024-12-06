The Wales Kids Adorably Complement Their Parents' Christmas Carol Looks
'Tis the season to be wrapped up in rich reds and navy blues.
If there's ever a time to coordinate your outfits with your parents, it's at Christmas, right? It's a nostalgic sort of vibe, which perfectly suits the 2024 "Together at Christmas" carol service event, hosted by Kate Middleton every year.
And this year, Charlotte, George, and Louis really looked the part of budding royals in their red and blue holiday best as they entered their event alongside their father, William, the Prince of Wales.
Moments after their mother, Catherine, the Princess of Wales made her much-anticipated arrival in a gorgeous red coat, the kids and their father strolled up to Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 6.
It's quite a classic look, isn't it? Not as traditional as the ol' red and green, but there is something distinctly festive about pairing rich reds and deep blues together. Plus, it's very sweet that the red in the young boys' ties match Catherine's coat, and Charlotte's coat matches her father's burgundy tie.
According to Kensington Palace, this year's event "offered a chance to pause and reflect on the profound values of love, compassion, and the vital connections we share—particularly during life's most challenging moments."
"The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities," it said in a release.
The event also marks a more formal return for Kate to royal duties, one long-anticipated by the public since her cancer diagnosis.
It's always so nice to see the whole family together, isn't it?
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
