Kate Middleton's Parents Make a Surprising Cameo in the Princess's Cancer Update Video
Carole and Michael Middleton are hands-on grandparents.
Royal fans around the world breathed a sigh of relief when Kate Middleton announced she had completed her cancer treatment on Sept. 9 — and along with the good news, the princess shared some rarely seen moments with her parents in a touching new video.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the Princess of Wales said in the intimate Instagram Reel.
The video went on to show scenes of the princess enjoying time outdoors with Prince William and their three children before the family stopped by to see Carole and Michael Middleton.
Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy
A photo posted by on
In the clip, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (who sweetly sits on his father's lap) gather around a table to play cards with their parents and grandparents.
Carole and Michael Middleton are known to have been hands-on grandparents since the start, and proud grandma Carole was spotted taking a young Prince George to the zoo and park on several occasions.
But while the Middletons have attended royal functions in the past, such as the princess's "Together at Christmas" concert and King Charles's coronation, their appearance in the video marks a rather personal turn for the Waleses' social media.
Royal watchers seem to be into the couple's new approach, like one who posted on X that the video was "absolutely lovely," adding, "We have never seen them like this or at home with the Middletons."
"What a beautiful, strong, loving family. Loved the scene playing cards with the Middletons. They are well grounded," another fan wrote on X.
"So happy to see you spending your time with the Middletons as well!" another social media user commented on the Princess of Wales's X post, adding, "I believe they’re a really good example and sturdy support for you over the years."
The princess's brother, James Middleton, even jumped into the comments on Instagram, writing, "I couldn’t be more proud ❤️."
Aside from the surprise cameo from the Middletons, the video showed the Wales family spending some quality time on a beach and in the woods, with the mom of three taking a dip in the ocean as she laughed with Princess Charlotte at the end.
"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," the Princess of Wales said. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."
