The Royal Family Needn’t Worry: 'Spare' Volume II Won't Happen, Omid Scobie Says

As it was, Spare—the explosive memoir by Prince Harry, released in January of this year—was 416 pages. But Harry said it could have been double that size, and that he had enough material for a second book. It probably wasn’t in actuality, but some perceived it as a threat: what else could he say that hasn’t already been said?

Promoting his own controversial book Endgame (which hit shelves this week), Omid Scobie said, per OK , “There are pages of that book [Spare] that will never see the light of day. It was double in size when he initially finished.” Scobie also noted that, because of the book and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, “no one in the family trusts Harry anymore.”

One piece of information that didn’t make Spare? The name (and, as of this week, apparently names, plural) of the member(s) of the Royal Household that made comments about the potential skin tone of as-yet-to-be-born Prince Archie, ahead of his May 2019 birth. “These are things that Harry kept to himself because he felt that perhaps things were slightly moving forward with his father [King Charles], and he didn’t want to ruffle feathers any further,” Scobie said.

Harry himself said in an interview “It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out. There are some things that have happened, particularly between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know.” He added, “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

That said, royal expert Christopher Andersen isn’t so sure that Harry is totally done telling his story: “There is plenty more for Harry to tell,” he said.