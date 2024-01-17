The Luxury Hospital Princess Kate Is Staying At Is, Well, Fit for Royalty

It was announced today by Kensington Palace that the Princess of Wales is in hospital following a “planned abdominal surgery” that happened yesterday, the Palace said in a statement. She is staying at The London Clinic, described by The Mirror as “a luxurious private London hospital” where she is in a private room (naturally) with fresh, personalized meals.
The hospital offers state-of-the-art facilities and she “will be receiving top-notch care at the facility,” The Mirror reports, “with her own private room and dedicated doctors.” The outlet adds “The private clinic is a world away from an NHS [National Health Service] hospital, with each room boasting air conditioning and an in-suite bathroom with complimentary luxury products.”
Kate’s hospital stay is expected to be a long one—up to two weeks—so it’s probably appreciated that the accommodations are so plush.
At the clinic, “The catering team takes into account each patient’s dietary needs and works closely with dieticians to offer the ideal menu to help with recovery,” The Mirror reports. “All the dishes are made with fresh produce and, where possible, the team buys locally sourced ingredients, while their fish is sustainably sourced. They even have an award-winning head chef.”
The London Clinic has plenty of royal connections, too: The Sun reports that Queen Camilla is the hospital’s patron, and it was opened by the Queen Mother—then the Duchess of York—in 1932. Both Prince Philip and Princess Margaret have stayed there in the past, Philip in 2013 for what The Daily Express calls “abdominal investigations,” and Margaret in 1980 to have a benign skin lesion removed.
Though not British royalty, American royalty has stayed there, too: future U.S. President John F. Kennedy, then a Congressman, was diagnosed with Addison’s disease at the clinic in 1947. In 1963, actress Elizabeth Taylor was treated at The London Clinic after falling on a film set.
Though Kate will leave The London Clinic in about two weeks’ time, she won’t return to royal duties until at least April, the Palace announced.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
