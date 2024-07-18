Prince William and Princess Kate Attending Sporting Events with Their Kids Is a “Much Needed Distraction” from Kate’s Ongoing Cancer Battle, Royal Biographer Says
“To say sports play a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement.”
It was a double feature of parent-child sporting event excursions this past Sunday, as Prince William brought a surprise guest in the form of his eldest son, Prince George, to the July 14 Euro 2024 final in Berlin Germany, while back in the U.K. Princess Kate brought daughter Princess Charlotte to take in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon with her. (We’re still demanding justice for Prince Louis, who stayed behind at home.) The Wales family of five has long loved sport, and royal biographer Christopher Andersen said, per OK, that “Now more than ever, sports provide a much-needed distraction from the pressures of royal life—and from the harsh reality of the health challenges being faced by Kate and King Charles,” he said.
In addition to Kate revealing her cancer diagnosis in March, the King, too, revealed his own diagnosis the month prior.
“To say sports play a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement,” Andersen added. “It’s in their blood.” He quipped “What sport don’t they participate in? Maybe cage fighting—although I wouldn’t put that past Prince Harry—but that’s about it.”
Andersen noted that men of the royal family tend to be drawn to activities like polo and skiing, while the late Princess Diana was an avid swimmer. Kate, for her part, has always been described as “sporty,” which is “one of the main things that attracted William to her,” he said. “It also made her an easy fit for the hyper-athletic royal family.”
Of the Princess of Wales, Andersen said that “Kate may be the sportiest royal of all. In high school, she was a star player in hockey and tennis. She’s also an accomplished skier, runner, and sailor—Kate has always seemed game for anything. What sets her apart from the rest of the royal pack is that she always does it with a smile.”
William and Kate are both “hugely competitive,” photographer Helena Chard said, and that “keeps their spark alive—sports and laughter go hand in hand,” she said.
This competitive spirit has been passed down to George, Charlotte, and Louis, and “It’s very sweet to see them competing in sports, especially rowing,” she said. “They are full of energy, smiles, and love. Their fun, animated side comes out to play.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
