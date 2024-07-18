Prince William and Princess Kate Attending Sporting Events with Their Kids Is a “Much Needed Distraction” from Kate’s Ongoing Cancer Battle, Royal Biographer Says

It was a double feature of parent-child sporting event excursions this past Sunday, as Prince William brought a surprise guest in the form of his eldest son, Prince George, to the July 14 Euro 2024 final in Berlin Germany, while back in the U.K. Princess Kate brought daughter Princess Charlotte to take in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon with her. (We’re still demanding justice for Prince Louis, who stayed behind at home.) The Wales family of five has long loved sport, and royal biographer Christopher Andersen said, per OK , that “Now more than ever, sports provide a much-needed distraction from the pressures of royal life—and from the harsh reality of the health challenges being faced by Kate and King Charles,” he said.

William and George had a rollercoaster of emotions at the Euro 2024 final Sunday, from elation at England's goal... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...to dejection at their ultimate defeat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to Kate revealing her cancer diagnosis in March, the King, too, revealed his own diagnosis the month prior.

“To say sports play a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement,” Andersen added. “It’s in their blood.” He quipped “What sport don’t they participate in? Maybe cage fighting—although I wouldn’t put that past Prince Harry—but that’s about it.”

Andersen noted that men of the royal family tend to be drawn to activities like polo and skiing, while the late Princess Diana was an avid swimmer. Kate, for her part, has always been described as “sporty,” which is “one of the main things that attracted William to her,” he said. “It also made her an easy fit for the hyper-athletic royal family.”

Kate and Charlotte stepped out at Wimbledon Sunday for an emotional appearance. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the Princess of Wales, Andersen said that “Kate may be the sportiest royal of all. In high school, she was a star player in hockey and tennis. She’s also an accomplished skier, runner, and sailor—Kate has always seemed game for anything. What sets her apart from the rest of the royal pack is that she always does it with a smile.”

William and Kate are both “hugely competitive,” photographer Helena Chard said, and that “keeps their spark alive—sports and laughter go hand in hand,” she said.

George and Charlotte at Wimbledon last year; still demanding justice for Louis, who deserves his moment at a sporting event, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This competitive spirit has been passed down to George, Charlotte, and Louis, and “It’s very sweet to see them competing in sports, especially rowing,” she said. “They are full of energy, smiles, and love. Their fun, animated side comes out to play.”