The Wales Children's Nanny Is Probably "Quite Chummy" With Princess Kate, Expert Claims

Prince William and Princess Kate's children had a live-in nanny, Maria Borrallo, as long as they were based in London.
Now that the family of five has moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Borrallo still looks after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but she no longer lives in their home.
Still, many of the dynamics of how the Norland College-trained nanny worked in the royal household before are likely to still be in place since the move—because her training will have imbued her with strict guidelines for childcare.
One of those dynamics, according to Norland expert Louise Heren, who spoke to The Sun in 2019, is the way Borrallo and hands-on mom Princess Kate work together.
"I imagine she’s quite chummy with Catherine," Heren claimed.
"When you see pictures of Catherine with the three children, she’s very hands on, and yet you don’t have a nanny if you are doing it all yourself.
"So that partnership between them—partnership rather than member of staff—will be the case there."
Borrallo certainly seems well liked within the family, or she wouldn't still be working for them after all these years (she began taking care of baby Prince George in 2014).
As for how Borrallo acts around the children, it's fair to say she's on the stricter side, if Heren is to be believed.
"There will be no messing," she said. "That’s because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum’s hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can’t be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums."
Though Norland nannies have narrow preferences for how to take care of kids, Heren still claimed they are pretty modern. "It doesn’t have to be strict," she said. "Just because Norland nannies wear the brown uniform, they look quite old-fashioned, that doesn’t mean their message is old-fashioned. It’s no nonsense."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Security Detail Says Their NYC Paparazzi Car Chase Put the Public "In Jeopardy"
This is terrifying.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Internet Is a Little Annoyed Over Olivia Wilde Wearing a Wedding Dress to a Wedding That Wasn’t Hers
People have big opinions on this one.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Megan Fox Says She Has “Never, Ever” Loved Her Body
“I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Security Detail Says Their NYC Paparazzi Car Chase Put the Public "In Jeopardy"
This is terrifying.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's Iconic "Revenge Dress" Was Supposed to be White, Apparently
OK, that would have been so different.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's 'Panorama' Storyline on 'The Crown' Didn't Get Everything Right, Royal Expert Claims
It's fiction, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen "Can't Stand" How Much Time Prince William and Kate Middleton Spend in the Kitchen With Their Kids, Apparently
OK...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
14 Unseen Photos of the Royal Family
Taken by the public.
By Olivia Blair
-
A Newly Discovered Letter Sheds Light on the Queen’s Reaction to Princess Diana’s Death
She called the tragedy “dreadfully sad.”
By Megan Friedman
-
This Documentary About the Royal Family Hasn't Been Seen Since 1969
The Queen reportedly doesn't want people to see it.
By Megan Friedman
-
The Royal Family Didn’t Know ‘What Would Happen Next’ at Harry and Meghan’s Wedding
Camilla Parker Bowles tells all.
By Megan Friedman