Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Won't Have a Live-In Nanny for the First Time in Their Lives as They Move to Windsor

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
As avid royal fans will know by now, the Cambridge family is poised to move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the coming weeks.
They are said to have found the town to be a great compromise for a countryside-loving family, since it's convenient for commuting to London for work engagements, and also happens to be close to both the Queen and the Middleton family.
The family of five is reportedly happy to move to the relatively more modest Cottage, which is a four-bedroom house much smaller than their current Kensington Palace apartment.
There, they won't have any live-in staff, which means that they won't have a live-in nanny either, according to the Telegraph. This will be the first time in Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' lives that their childminder, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, isn't on hand for them 24/7.
Borrallo was taken on full-time when Prince George was an infant, after Kate Middleton reportedly felt overwhelmed caring for him without extra help.
"Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard," a royal expert once said in a documentary.
"William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny."
Borrallo will still have a full-time job with the Cambridges, the Telegraph reports, but she just won't live in their home anymore. Of course, now that the kids are a little older, having help exclusively during the daytime should be at least a bit more manageable amid their busy schedules. Still, there's no doubt that there will be an adjustment period for the three children.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Queen's Trick for Breaking in New Shoes
Who has time for royal blisters? Not Elizabeth!
By Alicia Lutes
-
Princess Charlotte is Learning to Draw from Lady Louise Windsor
Creating art with your cousins: is there anything better?
By Alicia Lutes
-
Prince Andrew Still Receiving Taxpayer-Funded Police Protection
Protecting the Duke of York doesn't come cheap.
By Alicia Lutes
-
Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie Could Stop Being Working Royals Under King Charles, A Royal Expert Has Claimed
There's a "question mark" there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Was "Set Up" for "Suffering" as Part of the Royal Family, Actress Denée Benton Says
Being a person of color in that environment can't have been easy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Will Miss the U.K. More and More" With Time, Royal Expert Projects
Richard Palmer thinks the royal doesn't look that happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What Princess Diana Would Have Changed About the Monarchy, In Her Own Words
She felt they were too distant.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Was "Very Supportive" of Pete Davidson Seeking Out Therapy, Source Says
The now-exes seem to be on good terms.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Getting an Award for Their Support to Afghan Families
The Archewell executive director will be collecting the award.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kensington Palace Is a "Glorious Prison" for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children, Royal Expert Says
They're always being watched there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles Left to Play Polo Just Hours After He and Princess Diana Brought Baby Harry Home
...excuse me, what?
By Iris Goldsztajn