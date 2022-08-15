Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Won't Have a Live-In Nanny for the First Time in Their Lives as They Move to Windsor

As avid royal fans will know by now, the Cambridge family is poised to move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the coming weeks.

They are said to have found the town to be a great compromise for a countryside-loving family, since it's convenient for commuting to London for work engagements, and also happens to be close to both the Queen and the Middleton family.

The family of five is reportedly happy to move to the relatively more modest Cottage, which is a four-bedroom house much smaller than their current Kensington Palace apartment.

There, they won't have any live-in staff, which means that they won't have a live-in nanny either, according to the Telegraph. This will be the first time in Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' lives that their childminder, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, isn't on hand for them 24/7.

Borrallo was taken on full-time when Prince George was an infant, after Kate Middleton reportedly felt overwhelmed caring for him without extra help.

"Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard," a royal expert once said in a documentary.

"William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny."

Borrallo will still have a full-time job with the Cambridges, the Telegraph reports, but she just won't live in their home anymore. Of course, now that the kids are a little older, having help exclusively during the daytime should be at least a bit more manageable amid their busy schedules. Still, there's no doubt that there will be an adjustment period for the three children.

