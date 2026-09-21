Taylor Swift's Chiefs Tank Top Sold Out During the Colts Game—Swiftie Editors Found Similar Styles

For the second time since her Madison Square Garden wedding, Swift returned to Kelce’s VIP suite at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. She wore one of her most casual game day looks yet, featuring acid-wash jeans and a tank top (in red-and-black Chiefs colors, of course) from Wear by Erin Andrews. Minutes after it appeared on the jumbotron, Swifties snatched every size of the tomato red top, complete with black trim, a scooped neckline, and retro-inspired typography. You can't blame her devoted fanbase: The A-lister rarely styles something this wallet-friendly.
The Grammy winner's accessories, on the other hand, are still available. These include Mejuri's garnet Heirloom Ring, diamond hoop earrings by Chicago-based jeweler Dana Rebecca, and a black leather The Row belt. The goes-with-everything belt joined Swift's archives years ago. First, it finished her New Year's Eve outfit in 2023, before cinching black Agolde shorts in 2024 and a custom sports jersey dress by Ganni in 2025.
As for her sold-out tank top, longtime Swifties know the sports commentator's fashion brand has been her game-day go-to since her first NFL season as a Kansas City Chiefs WAG. Three years ago, she paired a Chiefs-branded windbreaker from Wear by Erin Andrews with a Balenciaga bustier top and black lace-up Prada boots. Fast forward to a Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game in 2024, and Swift sold out a diamond Kansas City Chiefs dog tag from Andrews's collaboration with BaubleBar.
Not only are Andrews's designs perfect for football outings, but the founder also played a small part in Swift and Kelce's love story: Back in 2023, the NFL player commented, "I owe you big time," on Andrews's Instagram after she encouraged Swift to "go on a date with this guy." Perhaps wearing the sports reporter's label is the "Cruel Summer" singer's way of thanking her.
Regardless, Andrews is "grateful" for Swift's game-day support. "If you have anything and she puts it on…I mean if you own a Kleenex company and she wipes her—yes, this was a huge moment,” she said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2023. “I started screaming and freaking out and singing all my favorite Swiftie songs. And then yeah, we restocked, and we sold out. Thank you, thank you, Taylor Swift."
Shop Chiefs Tank Tops Inspired by Taylor Swift
Abercrombie & Fitch
Kansas City Chiefs Bra-Free Rib High-Neck Tank Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Kansas City Chiefs Bra-Free Rib Scoop Neck Tank
Wild Collective x NFL
Kansas City Chiefs Sculpted Tank Top
'47 Brand
Kansas City Chiefs Baby Rib Tank
Old Navy
Kansas City Chiefs Vintage Oversized T-Shirt
Fanatics
Kansas City Chiefs Nike Primetime Tri-Blend Dri-FIT Tank Top
Wear by Erin Andrews
Heather Gray Kansas City Chiefs Cropped Raglan Tank Top
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.