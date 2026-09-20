Princess Charlene Combines a Princess Diana-Inspired Dior Bag With a Floral Dress From a Princess Kate-Beloved Label

She's in very good company.

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Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the &quot;U Cavagnëtu&quot; - Traditional Monegasque Picnic on September 19, 2026
(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
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Princess Charlene of Monaco is known for her chic style, which runs the gamut from extravagant gowns to smart workwear. For her attendance at U Cavagnëtu, a traditional Monégasque picnic hosted by the royal family, on September 19, Princess Charlene drew inspiration from two British royals.

Charlene was photographed at the picnic alongside her family members, husband Prince Albert, and their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

For the occasion, Charlene wore Erdem's Printed Flutter-Sleeves Midi Dress in Cabinet of Curiosity Ivory, which originally retailed for $1,895 and features a print of delicate flowers and romantic insects and butterflies.

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Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the &quot;U Cavagn&amp;euml;tu&quot; - Traditional Monegasque Picnic on September 19, 2026

Prince Albert, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, and Princess Charlene attending U Cavagnëtu on September 19.

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Princess Kate has worn floral Erdem outfits on numerous occasions, and it seems that Princess Charlene favors the very same aesthetic.

The former Olympian accessorized her outfit with a Princess Diana-inspired bag. She carried a Christian Dior Mini Lady D-Joy Bag in Latte Cannage Lambskin, which retails for $4,700.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the &quot;U Cavagn&amp;euml;tu&quot; - Traditional Monegasque Picnic on September 19, 2026

Princess Charlene carrying her Princess Diana-inspired Lady Dior bag.

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Many celebrities have been spotted carrying versions of the Lady Dior bag, including Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra, with Charlene opting for the 2025 release featuring a rectangle silhouette.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Princess Charlene

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.