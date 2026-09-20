Princess Charlene Combines a Princess Diana-Inspired Dior Bag With a Floral Dress From a Princess Kate-Beloved Label

Princess Charlene of
Monaco is known for her chic style, which runs the gamut from extravagant gowns to smart workwear. For her attendance at U Cavagnëtu, a traditional Monégasque picnic hosted by the royal family, on September 19, Princess Charlene drew inspiration from two British royals.
Charlene was photographed at the picnic alongside her family members, husband Prince Albert, and their twin children,
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.
For the occasion, Charlene wore
Erdem's Printed Flutter-Sleeves Midi Dress in Cabinet of Curiosity Ivory, which originally retailed for $1,895 and features a print of delicate flowers and romantic insects and butterflies. Latest Videos From Marie Claire
Prince Albert, Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, and Princess Charlene attending U Cavagnëtu on September 19.
(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Princess Kate has worn floral Erdem outfits on numerous occasions, and it seems that Princess Charlene favors the very same aesthetic.
The former Olympian accessorized her outfit with a
Princess Diana-inspired bag. She carried a Christian Dior Mini Lady D-Joy Bag in Latte Cannage Lambskin, which retails for $4,700.
Princess Charlene carrying her Princess Diana-inspired Lady Dior bag.
(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Many celebrities have been spotted carrying versions of the Lady Dior bag, including
Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra, with Charlene opting for the 2025 release featuring a rectangle silhouette. Shop Outfits Inspired by Princess Charlene
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