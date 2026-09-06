Princess Kate and Prince William Aren't "Lazy" for Spending the Summer With Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Says Royal Author

"It becomes even more relentless..."

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Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William, and Princess Kate in Scotland on August 1, 2026
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For the most part, Princess Kate and Prince William have stayed out of the spotlight throughout the summer months. During their annual trip to Balmoral with the Royal Family in August, Kate and William were spotted attending church with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Now, a royal author has weighed in on the Prince and Princess of Wales's absence from public life over the summer.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, royal expert and biographer Robert Jobson said, "A lot of people might think that it's lazy or whatever [taking the school vacation off from royal duties], but I don't think it is."

Jobson continued, "They've got a long time in the top job, and after this it becomes even more relentless so I think they’re trying to manage their time as best they can whilst they've got an element of freedom."

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Prince William in a blue suit walking with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

"A lot of people might think that it's lazy or whatever, but I don't think it is."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jobson further shared, "They've got their image right, they've got their engagement at the level they want, they're spending enough time with their kids. I think they've managed it quite well."

He also noted, "I think they're certainly stronger as a couple, but also as a family unit and everything. You only have to look at them in public, and they are very much a together couple, and they're very much doing their job. They really haven't really put a foot wrong."

Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton wearing dress clothes and waving on the Buckingham Palace balcony

"They've got a long time in the top job, and after this it becomes even more relentless."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basically, although some onlookers might criticize the Royal Family's decision to retreat from the spotlight in the summer months, everyone deserves quality time away from work now and again.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.