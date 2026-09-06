For the most part, Princess Kate and Prince William have stayed out of the spotlight throughout the summer months. During their annual trip to Balmoral with the Royal Family in August, Kate and William were spotted attending church with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Now, a royal author has weighed in on the Prince and Princess of Wales's absence from public life over the summer.
In an interview with Hello! magazine, royal expert and biographer Robert Jobson said, "A lot of people might think that it's lazy or whatever [taking the school vacation off from royal duties], but I don't think it is."
Jobson continued, "They've got a long time in the top job, and after this it becomes even more relentless so I think they’re trying to manage their time as best they can whilst they've got an element of freedom."
Jobson further shared, "They've got their image right, they've got their engagement at the level they want, they're spending enough time with their kids. I think they've managed it quite well."
He also noted, "I think they're certainly stronger as a couple, but also as a family unit and everything. You only have to look at them in public, and they are very much a together couple, and they're very much doing their job. They really haven't really put a foot wrong."
Basically, although some onlookers might criticize the Royal Family's decision to retreat from the spotlight in the summer months, everyone deserves quality time away from work now and again.
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