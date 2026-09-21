After almost 30 years at the helm of Versace, Donatella Versace resigned as the creative director in March 2025. Now, the Italian icon's fashion hiatus has come to an end, but she's not taking the reins at another luxury label. On September 21, Donatella Versace and Revolve announced they "will create a new beauty and fashion business" together.
This at-first-glance unexpected partnership is in the early stages, with the brand name yet to be revealed. What we do know: The "independent venture" will reflect "Donatella’s personal creative vision." It will also blend her signature style vocabulary with "how a new generation discovers style, experiences culture, shops, shares, and connects," according to a press release.
The partnership may look surprising on paper, but both are betting on celebrity, culture, and a younger generation of shoppers. "I believe creativity should be fearless, inclusive, and alive in the world. I have always been inspired by the next generation, in music, film, art, and, of course, fashion," Donatella said in a statement. "This partnership gives me the freedom to speak to that generation in a completely new and personal way, through beauty and fashion. Revolve understands something I believe deeply: culture comes from connection. Together, we want to create that connection with a new voice, a new look, and a new energy.”
Rather than acting as an extension of her time at Versace—where she took over in 1997 following the murder of her brother and brand founder, Gianni Versace, and pushed the family legacy forward for the next three decades—this new era will reintroduce her "unmistakable creative point of view" to clientele at an "entirely new online platform."
With that in mind, unlike Versace's previous limited-edition collaborations with H&M in 2011, Fendi in 2022, and Onitsuka Tiger in 2026, this "genuinely distinctive" fashion brand will be "built for the long term," according to Mike Karanikolas, the co-founder and co-CEO of the Revolve Group.
"Donatella is one of the defining creative voices of our time. This partnership gives that vision an entirely new platform and the freedom to build something from the ground up," Michael Mente, the co-founder and co-CEO of the Revolve Group, said in the press release.
In recent years, Revolve has evolved beyond its e-commerce beginnings and into a retail ecosystem with its own in-house brands and a full-blown incubator for fashion talent. Back in April 2025, the brand teamed up with Cardi B on a "joint venture" in the beauty and fashion space. The rapper and Revolve Group launched Grow-Good Beauty, a vegan and cruelty-free line inspired by her Dominican heritage. In November 2025, Sofia Richie Grainge released her first fashion brand, SRG, in partnership with the shopping giant.
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By pairing with a designer with such broad cultural recognition—Versace not only comes with 12.2 million Instagram followers and celebrity status, but also with decades of A-list and industry relationships—this collaboration brings together Donatella's fashion-insider cachet with Revolve's younger, digitally fluent audience. Meanwhile, with the success of brands like SRG, Revolve has a proven track record of providing the infrastructure required to build a brand from scratch.
This being Donatella's first major creative venture outside of the Versace house, all eyes will be on the brand when the first products launch in 2027, according to Vogue.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.