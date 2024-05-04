Rumer Willis Says She Feels “Sexier Than Ever” as Mother’s Day Approaches

New mom Rumer Willis is unapologetically feeling herself ahead of Mother's Day

On Friday, May 3, Willis posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, including one post of the new mom posing in a strapless black thigh-high dress next to what looked like a poster with the words "mother knows best."

"And don’t forget it…😎," Willis captioned the post.

In another carousel of posters and videos, Willis appears in the same outfit, serving several poses to the camera.

"Big T** Energy….😎 cause I was sick of the Big D*** Energy having all the fun," she wrote in the caption. "Gotta say as Mother’s Day approaches I feel sexier than ever. Feeling unstoppable Xx."

Friends, family and fans alike were quick to praise the new mom for her public display of confidence and self-love.

"Big movie star energy baby," Tallulah Willis, her sister, posted in the comment section.

"You’re so beautiful," her forever supportive boyfriend and father of her child, Derek Richard Thomas, commented.

"@buuski AND i are babysitting more often so mama can go slay," Scout Larue Willis, her other sister, also commented.

"Here for this!" friend Kimberly Van Der Beek posted.

"My sexy hot friend! I love you!!! Beyond stunning g," model and actress Dree Hemingway said.

This year's Mother's Day will mark the second for Willis as a new parent, after giving birth to her 13-month-old daughter, Louetta, on April 13, 2023 at home via a water birth.

On May 2, at the premiere of her new movie Divorce Party, Willis opened up about life as a new mom.

“Honestly, everything’s rewarding,” the actress told reporters, according to Fox News. “She’s my best friend. I’m away from her for an hour, and I miss her.”

Willis did admit that she hasn't been sleeping much—if at all.

"I don’t think I’ve ever gotten back to the deep sleep zone," Willis said at the time. "She’ll be asleep through the whole night, and I’ll be like: ‘What’s happening? Is there danger?’ "

Still, Willis said she is very “very blessed” and has had a “positive and gentle mothering experience" as a new mom.

“She’s so happy and wonderful and smiley and joyful all the time,” Willis said of her daughter.