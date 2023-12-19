Ryan Gosling Is Coming for Mariah Carey's Throne As He Releases A Christmas Anthem of His Own

Well, we called it! We were hoping that a sighting of
Ken, sorry, Ryan Gosling leaving a recording studio signaled the start of an illustrious music career, and the next step has been made clear. Thankfully, Gosling agrees that only one version of the summer smash "I'm Just Ken" is just decidedly not enough for 2023.
Gosling initially recorded the hit song "I'm Just Ken" for the Barbie movie (which came out in July), and it entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 87. Pretty impressive for a non-musician! But aside from the rankings, "I'm Just Ken" has become an anthem, a way of life, a viral TikTok sound, and so much more. It's definitely one of the defining songs of 2023.
In the song, Gosling sings about never being enough for Barbie, despite all his efforts to woo her: "Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?" he ponders.
From this song (and this film), "Kenergy" was born, something that Gosling embodies in every fiber of his being. He has taken the character to heart as much as Austin Butler clung to Elvis' accent.
And, at least not yet, the Kenergy doesn't have to end. Yesterday, a teaser was shared of the upcoming Christmas version of the song, "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)." In the teaser, Gosling can be seen working with Mark Ronson on the song, both fiddling with the dials.
Ronson—who has worked with Miley Cyrus, Amy Winehouse, and Bruno Mars—was the co-writer and co-producer for the original "I'm Just Ken," and told Entertainment Weekly how much he enjoyed working with Gosling. I can't wait to see what the two of them come up with this time.
Forget Mariah Carey, I'm calling it now—this will be the new theme song of Christmas. Do you think it will land even higher than No. 87 on the charts?
Maybe this is just the start for Ken's singing career. We could get a New Year's Eve anthem of "I'm Just Ken (Please Kiss Me at Midnight, Barbie)," or a Valentine's Day attempt of "I'm Just Ken (Be My Low-Commitment Valentine?)."
The sky's the limit for Ken (and Gosling)!
And Ken's biggest fan, Gosling's wife Eva Mendes, was quick to show her support. She shared the video with the caption, "Ken not wait for this 🎄" — we can't either!
🎶I A new version of ‘I’m just Ken’ by Ryan Gosling will be released on December 20, 2023 #Barbie #MarkRonson pic.twitter.com/fPLIy2d9kXDecember 18, 2023
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
