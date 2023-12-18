Are We On the Cusp of a Ryan Gosling Music Career?

Just about everyone has been walking around singing "I'm Just Ken" in the months since Barbie was released this past summer. While there are so many incredible aspects of that film (not the least of which is America Ferreira's monologue), that song has lived rent-free in my mind for months.
Well, now it seems like we could potentially be getting another hit song from Ryan Gosling. Was "I'm Just Ken" the beginning of a new music career?
Gosling was photographed leaving United Recording Studio in Los Angeles with writer and producer Mark Ronson. This is the same Ronson who co-wrote and co-produced "I'm Just Ken," which has been nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
You might also recognize Ronson for co-creating hits like "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse, "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars, and "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the movie A Star is Born.
Both Ronson and Gosling were carrying guitars, and both men were impeccably dressed. Gosling was wearing a double-breasted jacket and sunglasses, while Ronson was wearing a white suit with thin black stripes.
What were these two up to?
Let's not forget that Gosling sang another song in Barbie, a hilarious yet impressive cover of "Push" by Matchbox Twenty. So we know that he's got range, and now I can't wait to see what he's coming up with next...
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
