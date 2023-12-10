Ryan Reynolds Says Gigi Hadid’s Clothing Line “Makes Damn Nice Clothes” in Supportive Instagram Post

Hadid’s response was equally as sweet.

Ryan Reynolds posing in Guest in Residence
(Image credit: @vancityreynolds Instagram)
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Fellas, this is how you support your wife’s friends (who become your friends, too): Ryan Reynolds showed support for wife Blake Lively’s friend Gigi Hadid by modeling items from Hadid’s fashion line, Guest in Residence, on Instagram yesterday.

Posting to his Instagram Story, Reynolds smiled as he posed for a mirror selfie in a dark gray tweed work shirt from the brand over a white t-shirt, writing that Hadid “makes damn nice clothes.” He also tagged Guest in Residence in his post.

Ryan Reynolds posing in Guest in Residence

(Image credit: @vancityreynolds Instagram)

In response, Hadid wrote “I like my friends cozy ! ! ! Thank u brother.” Reynolds and Hadid were recently seen hanging out together along with Lively, Taylor Swift, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum at Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in New York City.

Hadid launched the unisex cashmere brand Guest in Residence in September 2022; in addition to Reynolds, another famous actor—one Hadid is dating—has worn the label: Bradley Cooper, who wore a gray and white plaid work shirt from the brand while walking in New York City, People reports. The couple are “having fun” together and growing closer, the outlet reports. 

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid, who is creative director of Guest in Residence, spoke about the line to Elle, revealing that its name was inspired by her travels around the world. “I think I have a pretty sustainable way of dressing,” she said. “I do buy things and consume, but I try to mix them in with things that I’ve always loved and cherished.”

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She also added that her daughter, Khai (who she shares with ex Zayn Malik) has inspired her. “Being a mom, you start to think about what the trends and style might be as your child grows up, and what I hope to pass down to her,” Hadid said. “With that in mind, I think my intention with Guest in Residence is to be able to create pieces that are fun in their colorways but classic enough that they can transcend many generations and can be passed down.”

Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

