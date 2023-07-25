Salma Hayek Continues to Celebrate Herself, This Time in a ‘Barbie’-Inspired Pink One Piece

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Look, Salma Hayek basically owns social media at this point, okay? Her run of (rightfully so) celebrating herself continued over the weekend, channeling the piece of pop culture that was on everyone’s mind—Barbie, which debuted on Friday, pink ensembles very much included. Hayek got into the spirit, splashing around the pool in a Barbie-inspired pink one piece, writing alongside the image “Enjoyed the great blessings of sun, water, and love #grateful.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

Per People , “the first snap showed Hayek being carried in the pool by her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, whose back was turned to the camera. Hayek was seen with a huge grin on her face in the snap as her arms were wrapped around Pinault’s neck.” Another photo showed Hayek “posing in her swimsuit while standing in the pool as she winked and placed her hands on her head,” the outlet continued. “Hayek continued to model her swimsuit in a close-up shot as she was seen covering her face with her hands while flashing her hard-to-miss silver engagement and wedding rings.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

Social media has belonged to Hayek and her swimsuits this summer; her latest photos come not long after she posted a bikini photo of herself in honor of National Bikini Day earlier this month. Hayek took to Instagram to share the shot of herself wearing a colorful, multi-patterned design while posing in a swimming pool. “Happy #NationalBikiniDay!” she captioned the photo. “Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback.”

(Image credit: Instagram)

We’ve gotten a glimpse of Hayek’s extensive bikini collection all summer—in June, she shared an image of herself “relaxing casually on the side of a boat while wearing a heather gray two-piece string bikini,” People reported.

(Image credit: Instagram)

“Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious,” Hayek captioned the snap. “Adore your week, No matter what it brings.”