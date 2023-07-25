Salma Hayek Continues to Celebrate Herself, This Time in a ‘Barbie’-Inspired Pink One Piece

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Look, Salma Hayek basically owns social media at this point, okay? Her run of (rightfully so) celebrating herself continued over the weekend, channeling the piece of pop culture that was on everyone’s mind—Barbie, which debuted on Friday, pink ensembles very much included. Hayek got into the spirit, splashing around the pool in a Barbie-inspired pink one piece, writing alongside the image “Enjoyed the great blessings of sun, water, and love #grateful.”
Per People, “the first snap showed Hayek being carried in the pool by her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, whose back was turned to the camera. Hayek was seen with a huge grin on her face in the snap as her arms were wrapped around Pinault’s neck.” Another photo showed Hayek “posing in her swimsuit while standing in the pool as she winked and placed her hands on her head,” the outlet continued. “Hayek continued to model her swimsuit in a close-up shot as she was seen covering her face with her hands while flashing her hard-to-miss silver engagement and wedding rings.”
Social media has belonged to Hayek and her swimsuits this summer; her latest photos come not long after she posted a bikini photo of herself in honor of National Bikini Day earlier this month. Hayek took to Instagram to share the shot of herself wearing a colorful, multi-patterned design while posing in a swimming pool. “Happy #NationalBikiniDay!” she captioned the photo. “Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback.”
We’ve gotten a glimpse of Hayek’s extensive bikini collection all summer—in June, she shared an image of herself “relaxing casually on the side of a boat while wearing a heather gray two-piece string bikini,” People reported.
“Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious,” Hayek captioned the snap. “Adore your week, No matter what it brings.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Britney Spears Meets Lance Bass’ Twins and Declares Herself “A New Auntie”
“They are absolutely gorgeous babies!”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Costume Designer Jacqueline Durran on Why Thrifting Is Key to the Barbiecore Look
Take it from the mind behind the 'Barbie' costumes.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Prince Harry "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Princess Kate's "Bougie Family Unit" When They Got Married, Author Claims
It must have been a weird transition for him.
By Iris Goldsztajn