As soon as Gigi Hadid became Havaianas' global ambassador in March, fashion enthusiasts knew her summer style would be one to watch. It's only May, but the supermodel is already proving them right. First, the self-proclaimed "beach kid" celebrated her next career move with a retro, bikini-clad campaign (classic). She sported Havaianas flip flops in each close-up, straight from her new capsule collection. Then, on May 28, Hadid delivered even more seasonal style inspo in honor of her collab with the Brazilian label.

Before the 39-piece assemblage dropped online, the multi-hyphenate was spotted outside New York's Altro Paradiso, a beloved Italian restaurant in the heart of SoHo. She built her OOTD out of summer's biggest trends, starting with a beaded shoulder bag. Instead of the almighty lobster version (IYKYK), Hadid carried Staud's Timmy Bag embellished with burgundy, yellow, green, and blue beads. The vibrant color-way was inspired by Staud's Tommy Bag, a.k.a. the internet's favorite hand-beaded purse for two years running.

Next, the Guest In Residence founder styled another summer staple: a little white dress, courtesy of Marc Jacobs. The tweed shift dress featured sporadically-placed gems in various shapes, sizes, and colors. From there, the color continued with her en vogue, albeit divisive, shoes. Even in the rain (and on a NYC sidewalk), Hadid looked beach-ready in $20 yellow flip flops from Havaianas, of course.

Gigi Hadid steps out in New York in a little white dress and a beaded bag from Staud.

Gigi Hadid was spotted in New York with a Staud beaded bag in tow.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Always on board for bold accessories, Hadid channeled the Y2K aesthetic with colorful accents. Alongside her conversation-starter shoes, the 30-year-old popped on a duo of anklets. Over the past year, the model has endorsed the anklet renaissance on multiple occasions, including at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in July 2024. This time, she chose a pastel pair that looked like it could've been made during a beach day.

The beads stretched onto her wrists, where she coordinated burgundy bracelets with oversized bangles. Complete with mismatched jewels, Hadid's dangly drop earrings were just as vivid as her bag.

Gigi Hadid wears Staud's beaded bag with a white dress and flip flops in New York.

Gigi Hadid styled her beaded bag with a Marc Jacobs LWD and Havaianas flip flops.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

If you've tried to secure your own beaded bag from Staud, you know they're never in stock for long. However, Hadid's exact style is still available to shop, believe it or not. Add her Timmy bag to your cart, before the lobster purse devotees get their hands on it. Extra points if you pair it with her Havaianas.

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.

