Salma Hayek Pinault: "Women Are Not Disposable After a Certain Age"
"We should battle that with all we’ve got."
At 58, Salma Hayek Pinault has a refreshing perspective on aging in Hollywood.
After a decades-long career that's still climbing to new heights, Hayek Pinault is extremely grateful for the gifts that aging has brought with it.
"There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories," she tells Marie Claire in the cover story for our March Craftsmanship issue.
Indeed, as an actress, Hayek Pinault has enjoyed roles in a range of genres, from TV comedies to film dramas.
But before you start loudly protesting, the actress and producer adds what we were all thinking: "Although I’m still sexy and I embrace it."
Hayek Pinault is known for posting stunning bikini photos that radiate confidence—just one more reason why she has such dedicated fans.
Speaking to Marie Claire, Hayek Pinault continued, "Another calling that I have is to remind everyone that women are not disposable after a certain age in any department. We should battle that with all we’ve got."
The superstar is always honest about her experience with aging. In 2023, she posted a zoomed-in, makeup-free selfie with the caption, "Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning."
At the time, famous friends including Cindy Crawford and Jillian Barberie let her know how much they admired her in the comments section.
Still, per writer Lola Ogunnaike, "Thin gray streaks may weave through her lush hair, but if there’s a wrinkle on her 58-year-old face, I can’t find it."
Meanwhile, if some people prefer to slow down as they age, Hayek Pinault isn't one of them. "I won’t complain about anything that I haven’t tried to change," she tells Marie Claire of fighting for greater Latino inclusion in Hollywood.
"Somebody has to do it. And nobody has as much experience inside of so many places, for this amount of time, so I have a sense of duty to [fight for] change."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
