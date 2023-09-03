Salma Hayek Chooses Red for Latest Bikini Snap to Mark Her 57th Birthday

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Recently, Marie Claire reported on Halle Berry, who, at 57, spoke about aging recently, saying she’s “going down fighting.” So apparently too is Salma Hayek, who turned 57 yesterday and, alongside one of her now-famous summer bikini snaps (seriously— it’s a thing ) is proclaiming “I’m so happy to be alive.”

For her birthday, Hayek chose a red bikini with a white chain link detail to celebrate. “I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!!” she wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of herself on the beach and in the ocean. “My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!!” If this is 57—both Hayek and Berry—where the heck do we sign?

(Image credit: Instagram)

Per Us Weekly , several of Hayek’s famous friends showed the actress love: Bella Thorne wrote “Goals! Happy birthday!!” while Viola Davis commented “Happiest of birthdays.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas added “Happy birthday gorgeous.”

Hayek opened up about aging this summer, showing off her gray roots in a photo on Instagram posted in July. “Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it…don’t wear your glasses on your hair!!! Bring on the wisdom,” she wrote.

(Image credit: Instagram)

She also opened up about aging in a 2021 episode of “Red Table Talk,” where Hayek said, correctly, “You can kick ass at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man. We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away … it’s almost like expiration date for the eggs means an expiration date for you as a woman. It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries.”

We’re grateful for women just like her for clearing up that misunderstanding once and for all.