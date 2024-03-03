Sam Asghari, Who Turns 30 Today, Uses the Occasion to Speak Publicly About His Ex-Wife Britney Spears—and Whether There’s Another Woman in His Life

In the seven months since splitting from ex-wife Britney Spears, Sam Asghari has largely kept quiet about, well, pretty much everything—even as Spears released her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, in October, divulging so much about herself in the process.

But we’re hearing from Asghari now, per The Hollywood Reporter , but don’t expect to hear anything hateful from the actor, model, and fitness trainer: Asghari said he’ll “never” speak badly about his famous ex-wife, saying that “I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be a part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Spears and Asghari in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of his thirtieth birthday today (for context, Spears turned 42 in December), Asghari spoke to People and told the outlet that he looks back fondly on his 14-month marriage to Spears, which he referred to as a “blessing.” The two met in 2016, became engaged in 2021, and married in June 2022 before splitting last August.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time,” he said. “And people grow apart, and people move on.”

Spears and Asghari in 2017, about a year after they began dating (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Asghari was the one to file for divorce from Spears, he added that he holds no ill will towards her, and would much rather celebrate their years together: “I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship—and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together]—so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” he said. “That’s something I’m never going to do.”

The couple, seen here in 2018, started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2021, and married in 2022 before Asghari filed for divorce last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

As he enters a new decade of his life, Asghari remains committed to maintaining a “healthy lifestyle” as he enters his thirties. “I used to think people that were 30 years old were so old when I was in high school,” he said. “But every person I talk to, the older they get, the more they get to enjoy life, because with age comes wisdom and experiences. And I think experiences in life are beautiful, so that’s something that I’m just super excited to just be fulfilled with.”

Asghari, seen here in January, turns 30 today (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asghari said he is filing his marriage and subsequent divorce from Spears into the “life experiences” category, and Asghari told People he plans to take everything in stride—and that, for now anyway, the only woman in his life is his Doberman, Porsha.

“I always have the most positive mindset about life,” he said. “My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past. I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”

As he enters a new decade of his life, Asghari said he is committed to living a healthy lifestyle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spears and Asghari split, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “amid multiple reports of trouble in their marriage, including an explosive fight and allegations of infidelity,” the outlet reports. “The two had also been spotted separately before news of the divorce broke not wearing their wedding rings.”

At the time of their breakup, Asghari shared a statement on his Instagram Story that read “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S—t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

For her part, Spears took to her own Instagram account the day after to speak on the split: “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but…I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” she wrote. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly!!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!” She continued “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors!!! But that’s when I needed family the most!!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally…not under conditions!!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good!!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile!!!”

Asghari in September 2023, the month after his split from Spears became public (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Us Weekly , Spears signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement that tightly guards her estimated $60 million fortune, even though Spears “found it overwhelming to discuss the finer points like how much Sam would walk away with,” the outlet reports. The outlet added that Asghari will get “$1 million per every two years” of their marriage with a cap at $10 million after 15 years; he also waived any claims to Spears’ extensive music catalog. “Despite the details seemingly being hammered out before their split, Asghari has allegedly been trying to tweak their agreement,” Us Weekly writes.

In a cover story from January, sources told the publication that Spears wasn’t thrilled that the legal proceedings were dragging on. “Sam feels he should be compensated properly for everything he went through with Britney,” they said. “The exact amount he wants is being kept confidential, but he’s not happy with what Britney and her team have proposed. Britney is in no mood to be pushed around or rushed into signing over another huge check to Sam,” adding that Spears is determined to stay true to the terms laid out in their prenup. “She wants to stick to the letter of the paperwork and feels that’s all he’s entitled to—period.”