Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Has Passed Away at 57

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall died over the weekend at just 57 years old, his family revealed in a statement originally shared with People. He was privately battling ALS, a "progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord," as defined by the ALS Association.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family said.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

The statement was signed, "His Loving Family."

Randall and Bullock had been together for eight years—having met at the actress' son's birthday in 2015, which Randall had been hired to photograph.

Randall shared daughter Skylar Staten Randall, 30, with his former partner Janine Staten, who tragically passed away in 2004. He was stepfather to Bullock's children Louis, 13, and Laila, 11.

Bullock, who was previously married to Jesse James, opened up about her relationship with Randall on "Red Table Talk" in 2021, and not feeling the urge to marry.

"I am someone who went through the divorce process," she said. "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children—three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever. So, I don't want to say, 'Do it like I do it,' but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and a devoted mother."