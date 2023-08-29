Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Her ‘And Just Like That’ Kitten, Shoe, IRL

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Now there’s a happy ending if there ever was one—though we (spoiler alert!) don’t yet know the fate of Carrie and Aiden as season two of And Just Like That… ends, we do know that Ms. Bradshaw’s real-life counterpart, Sarah Jessica Parker, has adopted her character’s cat, named Shoe on the show, multiple outlets report.

Entertainment Weekly reports that, per SJP’s Instagram, it has been confirmed that Parker, her husband Matthew Broderick, and their three children are the new family of the kitten, although his real name is Lotus. The cat—from the Connecticut Humane Society—officially joined the Parker-Broderick household back in April. “He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022,” Parker captioned a carousel of photos of the family’s new addition. “If he looks familiar, that’s because he is.”

Parker’s AJLT costar Kristin Davis commented “Love [him] so much,” and Jessica Seinfeld called the family of five an “A+ Cat Family.”

