Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Her ‘And Just Like That’ Kitten, Shoe, IRL

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Now there’s a happy ending if there ever was one—though we (spoiler alert!) don’t yet know the fate of Carrie and Aiden as season two of And Just Like That… ends, we do know that Ms. Bradshaw’s real-life counterpart, Sarah Jessica Parker, has adopted her character’s cat, named Shoe on the show, multiple outlets report.
Entertainment Weekly reports that, per SJP’s Instagram, it has been confirmed that Parker, her husband Matthew Broderick, and their three children are the new family of the kitten, although his real name is Lotus. The cat—from the Connecticut Humane Society—officially joined the Parker-Broderick household back in April. “He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022,” Parker captioned a carousel of photos of the family’s new addition. “If he looks familiar, that’s because he is.”
Parker’s AJLT costar Kristin Davis commented “Love [him] so much,” and Jessica Seinfeld called the family of five an “A+ Cat Family.”
And Lotus has an ongoing gig, it seems—he and SJP are set to reprise their roles as Shoe and Carrie, respectively, in the forthcoming And Just Like That… season three. “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” the show’s executive producer Michael Patrick King said, per People. “And Just Like That…here comes season three.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Amal and George Clooney Color Coordinate in Navy and White (and Sunglasses) for Their Arrival in Venice
This couple were married in the Italian city nine years ago.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Adele Collapses Backstage at Las Vegas Residency, Says Her Team “Picked My Whole Body Up Off the Floor”
She had a flare-up of sciatica, a spinal condition.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Clears Up Rumors That Her New Song, “Single Soon,” Is About Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd
Her response was clear and concise.
By Rachel Burchfield