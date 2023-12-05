A Sneak Peek at Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in the Upcoming Biopic, “The Apprentice”

When it was announced that Sebastian Stan is starring as Donald Trump in a new film about the former president's life, we all felt we'd need to see it to believe it. Well, we've finally had a chance to see it, as Page Six revealed exclusive photos of Stan in costume.

In the photos, Stan is seen eating a sandwich on a park bench, as snow falls around him. He is decked out in a blue suit and black wool coat with Trump's familiar blonde hair. Stan is almost unrecognizable as himself and definitely looks the part. As for the sandwich, our best guess would be cheese and pickle?

The Apprentice will follow Trump's younger years as he journeyed to become a New York real estate tycoon in the '70s and '80s. We're yet to see the other two leading actors in the film: Maria Bakalova, who will play Ivana Trump, and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn.

The film is described as “a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty,” which “reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”