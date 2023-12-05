A Sneak Peek at Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in the Upcoming Biopic, “The Apprentice”

When it was announced that Sebastian Stan is starring as Donald Trump in a new film about the former president's life, we all felt we'd need to see it to believe it. Well, we've finally had a chance to see it, as Page Six revealed exclusive photos of Stan in costume.
In the photos, Stan is seen eating a sandwich on a park bench, as snow falls around him. He is decked out in a blue suit and black wool coat with Trump's familiar blonde hair. Stan is almost unrecognizable as himself and definitely looks the part. As for the sandwich, our best guess would be cheese and pickle?
The Apprentice will follow Trump's younger years as he journeyed to become a New York real estate tycoon in the '70s and '80s. We're yet to see the other two leading actors in the film: Maria Bakalova, who will play Ivana Trump, and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn.
The film is described as “a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty,” which “reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
