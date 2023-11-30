Sebastian Stan Cast as Young Donald Trump in Upcoming Biopic 'The Apprentice'

We won't believe it until we see it with our very own eyes, but Sebastian Stan has been cast as a young Donald Trump in an upcoming biopic about the former US president.

The film won't follow his brief time as POTUS, but rather follow Trump's journey to becoming a New York real estate tycoon in the '70s and '80s, with a focus on his relationship with Roy Cohn. A notorious attorney, Cohn has been described as a mentor to Trump, and was later disbarred for unethical conduct.

The film will be titled The Apprentice, and is described as “a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty,” which “reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”

Stan is no stranger to the big screen. He's beloved by Marvel fans for playing Bucky Barnes. Stan has also played real-life figures, most recently Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy, for which he earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, and Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev in Dumb Money.

Starring alongside Stan will be Maria Bakalova, known for her Oscar-nominated turn in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and last year's acclaimed A24 film, Bodies Bodies Bodies. Bakalova will play Trump's first wife, Ivana, who partnered with her husband on some of his most prominent real estate projects. The pair divorced in 1992, and she passed away last year.

Additionally, Jeremy Strong has been cast as Roy Cohn, the lawyer and fixer. Strong is best known for his leading role on HBO's Succession, which wrapped up its fourth and final season this year. He also made an impression in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen.

A star-studded cast, to say the least! But we're still having a difficult time imagining Stan in the role, so the Hair & Makeup Department will certainly have their hands full.

There is no release date yet for The Apprentice, but it's been confirmed that principal photography has begun.