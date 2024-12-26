Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first holiday season together as an engaged couple at what looks like the coolest party, ever. The newly affianced couple spent December 25—the first day of Hanukkah, which fell on Christmas day this year—at prolific composer Benj Pasek's annual bash in New York, filled with some of the funniest, most talented people with whom I'd love to hang out.

Gomez can be seen decked out in a cozy, silver, snowflake-adorned pajama set alongside Blanco—complete in a monochromatic cream outfit—in Instagram shots from noted NYC chef and bestselling cookbook author Jake Cohen.

Blanco and Gomez seemed to really enjoy the holiday festivities. (Image credit: instagram.com/jakecohen)

The pair weren't the only celebs in attendance: famous New York fixtures, such as Judy Gold, Debra Messing, Alex Edelman, Erin Lichy, and Adam Kantor (among many others) can be seen in the videos and photos from the party. In one clip, Debra Messing can be seen reciting a silly holiday story penned by the Emmy Award-winning comedian Edelman.

Even Nicholas Britell—the composer of the iconic Succession theme song—got in on the fun, playing a slightly more uptempo iteration of the popular tune.

At one point, Edelman and Pasek sang a riff on the classic Adam Sandler "The Chanukah Song," changing up the lyrics to say "so many Jews are in the showbiz—Selena Gomez isn't Jewish but her fiancé is!" before Cohen pans his camera to show the loved-up couple on the couch.

Now, I may not be Jewish, but I am extremely envious of this party and all the fun and delicious food that everyone had. Who wouldn't be, though, after looking at these photos?

