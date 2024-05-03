Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco “Think They’ve Found the Person They’ll Be With Forever,” Source Says

Hollywood couple Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly closer than ever, and seriously considering their long-term future together.

"They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever," a source recently told Us Weekly for the publication's latest cover issue, adding that Blanco "makes Selena laugh" and "makes her feel secure and happy."

A second source went a little further, telling the publication that "friends and family" of Gomez "couldn't be more excited for her."

"She definitely sees this relationship going the distance," the insider continued. "They've talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the meantime, the source says the pair plan on spending the 4th of July together at a "multi-million dollar Hamptons mansion," as one does, and that Gomez is "considering moving" to New York City in order to be closer to her new beau.

In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, Blanco said he was "the last to know" he had fallen head-over-heels for the pop star.

"It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like: 'Wait, I’m in love,'" he told the publication at the time.

Gomez has also reportedly introduced her beau to her Only Murders in the Building family, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blanco reportedly met his girlfriend's co-starts at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15.

Gomez reportedly walked up to Martin and Short to introduce them to Blanco, Page Six reported at the time, while walking the Emmys red carpet. Everyone reportedly appeared "to be in pleasant moods," adding that "one photo even shows Martin smiling" while he shook "Blanco's hand."

A source and witness told the publication at the time that "everyone got along great."

Martin and Short are reportedly "like father figures to Gomez," so meeting the boyfriend was one of reportedly many big steps forward for the couple (with likely more to come!).