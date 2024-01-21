Selena Gomez Introduced Her Boyfriend Benny Blanco to Steve Martin and Martin Short

You know a relationship is serious when a significant other meets the coworkers!



Singer and actress Selena Gomez reportedly introduced her new beau, Benny Blanco, to her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short while the foursome attended the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15.



According to Page Six, Gomez walked up to Martin and Short to introduce them to her boyfriend, a music producer, on the Emmys red carpet. The outlet reports that everyone appeared "to be in pleasant moods," adding that "one photo even shows Martin smiling as he shakes Blanco's hand."



A Page Six source and witness to the meet-and-greet told the publication "everyone got along great."

A TMZ source told the publication that the foursome talked for "about five minutes" before heading into the event and taking their seats.

Martin and Short are reportedly "like father figures to Gomez," so meeting the boyfriend is a big, giant step forward in the couple's newfound romance.



Gomez and Blanco made their second red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2024 Emmys, though the pair did not stop to pose together in front of photographers and the press.

Earlier this year, the couple also attended the Golden Globes together. They did not stop to pose for the cameras during that event either, though later in the evening Gomez shared a picture of the couple sharing an intimate kiss to her Instagram Story.



"I won," Gomez wrote on the post.

Gomez made her relationship with Blanco Instagram official on December 7, 2023, when she raved about the producer in the comment section. She told a fan that Blanco is her "absolute everything" and said her new beau has treated her "better than any human being on this planet."



Recently, a source close to the singer told People that Gomez is "super happy and present" with and in her relationship with Blanco, who she collaborated with in 2019.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to Gomez and Blanco says the singer "feels very at home and at ease with Benny."

"Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them," the source went on to tell the publication.

Who knows, maybe there are wedding bells in the couple's future!