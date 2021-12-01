Selena Gomez Hit Back at a TikTok User Who Didn't Get Her Drinking Joke

Selena Gomez made a joke on the internet, and not everyone found her sense of humor to their taste.

The singer, actress and entrepreneur posted a TikTok response to a doctor outlining what counts as "heavy drinking," making nervous faces that implied that she drinks more than that. She captioned the video, "it's a joke."

"The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men," Dr. Dawn Bantel said as Gomez pulled face after face. "And eight or more drinks per week for women."

One commenter was less than impressed, writing, "So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena" (via E! News).

But Gomez didn't have time for this person's negativity, and answered, "It was a joke ass." The original comment seems to have since been deleted.

Other people in the comment section were more on Gomez' wavelength. "The way you put 'it's a joke' so you won't get canceled lmao," one person wrote. "I had a kidney transplant and we are allowed to drink! Alcohol is metabolized through the liver! We are told to just stay hydrated! Chill people!" wrote someone else.

Gomez had a kidney transplant back in 2017. "I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she wrote at the time.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering," she continued. "It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.

"And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith."