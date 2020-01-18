As part of her promotional tour for her newest album, Rare, Selena Gomez participated in an interview for Capital FM's "Reflection" segment.

The singer sat alone in a room with a mirror to answer questions about the most meaningful moments and music from her own life.

When presented with a question that required her to look back on her love life, Selena was visibly choked up.

Selena Gomez has a hard time looking back when it comes to her love life.

The singer was recently asked about the songs she personally connects to love during an interview for Capital FM's "Reflection" segment—and the question left her visibly shaken.

Selena has been nothing but candid, well, always, but especially during the promotional tour for her newest album, Rare. In the Capital FM video, she sat along in a room to answer questions about the most meaningful moments and songs from her own life while sitting in front of a mirror.

When a hit with a question that prompted her to look back on her past loves, she had to take a beat.

"[What's] a song that reminds you of being in love?" she read.



Selena took her time answering the question, getting visibly choked up before answering, "I don't know if I have one. Yeah. I don't think I had one."

Watch the full, very emotional segment below:

