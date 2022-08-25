Serena Williams Shared the Cutest Photo With Meghan Markle and Olympia Ohanian

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

ICYMI, Meghan Markle and Serena Williams recorded a podcast episode together.

On the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex' long-awaited Archetypes podcast, she invited tennis champion and friend Williams to help her rethink the meaning of the word "ambition" as it relates to women.

To help reach allll the people, Williams helped with promotion efforts by posting the literal cutest photo of herself with the duchess and her daughter Olympia, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.

In the pic, Williams rocks a simple pony tail, with a Nike bodysuit or swimsuit, while little Olympia wears her hair in twin buns, plus a sweet t-shirt and leggings. The duchess wears her hair middle-parted and down, with a denim dress and a jacket worn like a cape.

The athlete captioned the Instagram post, "I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious."

Blue-ticked commenters including Karlie Kloss, Paris Hilton and Edward Enningful jumped in to show their support for the podcast and its message.

Including Olympia in the photo wasn't a coincidence: Both the duchess and the tennis player opened up about their experiences as working moms in the spotlight during the episode.

Notably, Markle shared a distressing story about a fire breaking out in Archie's nursery during hers and Prince Harry's tour of South Africa in 2019. She criticized royal protocol that meant the Sussexes weren't allowed time to regroup after they found out about the fire, and instead had to directly attend their next engagement.