Serena Williams Says She’s “Trying to Look Cool” in Hot Weather

Serena Williams may be a tennis legend, but she’s really just like the rest of us trying to survive a summer heatwave. People reports that Williams—who is currently expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian—posed with her five-year-old daughter Olympia on Friday and wrote on Instagram “Behind the scenes…On set in hot weather trying to look cool.” (She didn’t reveal what project she was on set for.)

“In the first photo, Williams peered off to the side while her daughter did the same with a smile,” the outlet reports. “She then looked into the camera with her arms up behind her head in the next snapshot. Her baby bump was visible under her form-fitting orange dress, while Olympia appeared to be wearing a white cover-up over a pink printed swimsuit.”

Williams also posted a golden hour selfie, accessorized with asymmetrical gold hoop earrings, her curls free flowing.

Williams has had a busy late spring and early summer already: After announcing that she is expecting her second child at the Met Gala on May 1, she went on a babymoon to Europe with Ohanian, Olympia, and her sisters Lyndrea Price and Isha Price. In some photos shared from the babymoon Williams captured Olympia striking poses in front of her parents and their friends wearing a two-piece pink outfit. “When your kid can’t stop posing,” Williams wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtags #babymoon and #2023.