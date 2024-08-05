Simone Biles Ends Impressive Paris Olympics Run with Silver Medal Win
The decorated gymnast is taking home four new medals.
Simone Biles' performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 has been nothing short of extraordinary.
The iconic gymnast ended her time at the Olympic Games by winning silver in the women's artistic gymnastics floor category. Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade took gold in the competition, while Team USA's very own Jordan Chiles secured the bronze medal. Biles reportedly lost out on the top prize due to "some messy landings," which led to her scoring 14.133, which was 0.033 less than Andrade's score, the BBC reported.
Despite missing out on a fourth gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Biles leaves the competition having demonstrated her spectacular skill. In fact, Biles' wins at the Paris Olympics helped her achieve a jaw-dropping accolade; it was revealed Biles now holds more Olympic medals than any other American gymnast, which is quite the feat.
Having paved the way for American excellence at the Olympics, Biles also stood up for other athletes on numerous occasions. Having already won multiple medals, Biles revealed she was sick and tired of being asked "what's next" after her Olympic victories.
Taking to X, Biles wrote, "you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics." She continued, "let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for." Biles also responded to a fan asking, "What is your next step after winning Gold medal??" In a pitch perfect response, the gymnast said, "babysitting the medal."
At the 2024 Paris Olympics alone, Biles won gold medals in the women's gymnastics individual vault final, the individual all-around, and in the women's artistic team all-around alongside her teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. Having also won silver in the floor category, Biles is taking home an impressive haul for Team USA.
While the majority of Biles' experience at the Paris Olympics appears to have been positive, she noted some major issues with the Olympic village. In a "Get Ready With me" TikTok video shared on August 2, Biles revealed she'd avoided spending time in the Olympic village as her anxiety had been heightened. "It's because the first day we got here, and I got to the cafeteria and a lot of people were asking me for photos, like non-stop," she said in the video. "And whenever I sat down to eat, my anxiety was so bad I was shaking." However, the gymnast also noted she'd had therapy that morning, and was tempering her nerves ahead of the competition.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
