Simone Biles and Team USA Win Olympic Gold in Women's Gymnastics
Biles now holds more Olympic medals than any other American gymnast.
The U.S. women's gymnastics team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday, sending Team USA into celebration mode. Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Sunisa Lee, and Hezly Rivera were triumphant in the women's artistic team all-around, scoring a total of 171.296 points, The New York Times reported. As the final member of the group to perform, it was Biles' score of 14.666 that secured victory for the team.
Team USA achieved an almost six point lead on Italy, who came in second to win silver. Brazil, meanwhile, took home the bronze medal. The U.S. women's team's victory was particularly sweet after they placed second in the 2020 Olympics, which took place in Tokyo. Biles withdrew ahead of the 2020 final citing medical issues. As a result, her return to form in Paris was exciting to behold.
Biles' gold win also cemented her status as the American gymnast with the most Olympic medals, beating Shannon Miller, with whom she previously tied, USA Today reported. It's also worth noting that 27-year-old Biles has set the record for being the oldest American woman to secure a gold medal at the Olympics, per CNN.
Following the team's success, the gymnasts will move on to the individual finals later this week. Biles will compete for more gold medals in the all-around competition, and in the finals for vault, beam, and floor. Her teammate Lee will also compete in all-around, as well as in beam and bars. While Chiles will take part in the floor final, Carey is set to compete in the vault competition.
A whole host of celebrities attended the the women's artistic team all-around, including Serena Williams and Spike Lee, CNN reported.
Lady Gaga, who performed at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, celebrated Biles' skills earlier in the competition. Posting a video clip on Instagram, Lady Gaga wrote, "She nailed it what an honor to be so close!"
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
