Surprise: Sofia Richie Grainge is pregnant! The icon revealed that she's expecting a daughter—a tiny Gemini, she noted—with husband Elliot Grainge via a Vogue interview and a gorgeous photo series Thursday. “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” she told Vogue.

The couple got married last April in a star-studded "royal wedding," featuring a trio of Chanel dresses and guests including Paris Hilton, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, the Madden brothers, and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece. Since then, the couple had been "casually trying," per Grainge. "[Elliott] was so excited," she said of the moment the couple found out, "and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective—even with my friends.”

In recent months, Richie Grainge had been quieter than usual on Instagram, posting largely wedding photos, year-end rounups, tributes to husband Elliott, and older shots. "If you go on my socials, you’ll notice that I’ve pulled back. I’m definitely not posting as much," she explained to Vogue. "It’s been hard for me to have that connection with my followers when I can’t really be honest.”

Richie Grainge at a November gala for Baby2Baby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Immediately, Richie Grainge's famous friends jumped in to congratulate her on Instagram, with Ice Spice posting heart emojis and friends including Lily Collins, Paris Hilton, and Jordyn Woods posting their congratulations. (The official American Idol account also posted their own take: "GRAND PAPA LIONEL!!!")

As for the Richie Grainge, she's excited not just for her pregnancy, but her next style chapter. "I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches," she told Vogue. "I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”