Sophie Turner Opens Up About the Immediate Aftermath of Her Public Split From Joe Jonas

Actress Sophie Turner is getting candid about the painful aftermath of her very public split from singer Joe Jonas.

In a new interview with British Vogue for the publication's recent cover story, the Game of Thrones star and mother of two said the days that followed news of her impending divorce from Jonas were "the worst few days of my life."

“I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave," she told the publication. "My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.”



Following news that Jonas had filed for divorce from Turner, calling their four-year marriage "irretrievably broken," the actress was painted as an absent mother, focused more on partying than parenting.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are seen attending the "Cup of Joe" O﻿fficial Concert After Party at 26 Leake Street on April 14, 2023 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I mean, it’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make s*** up and put it up based on a picture,” Turner said, referring to a photo of her out with friends that surfaced following her split. The actress added that during that time period she simply had to remind herself that "none of this is true” and that she was “a good mum.”

“A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story," she continued. "It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”



Turner recalled moments when she felt like she "didn't know if I was going to make it," she said, adding that there were times when she would call her lawyer saying: "I can't do this. I just can't."

"And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for," she explained.

Sophie Turner attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While that days that followed her divorce going public were difficult, to say the least, Turner told the publication she has found the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.

"There’s something about a community and a support system that I’ve never realized is so important up until now,” she said. “And I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn’t have those people with me. Now that I’m back home, I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a really long time.

"I’m starting over again," she added, "rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with.”