Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Jobs Is Dating British Olympian Harry Charles
They're adorable!
Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs has confirmed her romance with British Olympian Harry Charles in a sweet Instagram post.
The 26-year-old model revealed the relationship over the weekend, when she posted a short video of Charles, an equestrian, after he won gold in the team show jumping competition at the Paris Olympics.
In the video, Eve and others around her can be heard cheering for Charles as he jogs over to her, jumping a fence before hugging and kissing her in celebration.
She captioned the post, "TEAM GOLD!!!!! Beyond proud of you my love !!!!"
Charles commented, "2 gold medals now !!" and since he only has one gold medal to his name that I know of, I'm going to go ahead and assume the second gold medal is in fact Eve herself. Awwww!!!
A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evejobs)
A photo posted by on
Charles also celebrated his win on Instagram, posting a series of photos and videos from his winning event, writing, "A few memories from the best day of my life."
He thanked the horse he competed with, Romeo, and his teammates and supporters.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Eve commented, "love love love you !!!"
A post shared by Harry Charles (@harrycharles_1)
A photo posted by on
Following his victory, Charles ended up withdrawing from the individual show jumping final on Tuesday, telling press (via Horse & Hound), "Unfortunately Romeo and I will not start the individual final today in Paris. After a small overreach yesterday he is not quite the 110% that he has been the whole Games, so we are not taking any risks.
"Maybe I’m a little disappointed but honestly not really—he has given me so much and took me beyond my dreams, we’re leaving Paris with a gold medal and more importantly a happy Romeo, so that’s way more than enough for me!"
As for Eve, she's the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs, and has modeled for the likes of Vogue and Louis Vuitton.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Heartwrenching K-Drama 'Lovely Runner' Is About to Become One of the Biggest Shows of the Year
Here's what we know about when the highly-anticipated series is coming to Netflix in the U.S.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' Is Your New Gen Z Nancy Drew Obsession—and You Won't See the Ending Coming
We're breaking down the final twists of the Netflix thriller series.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Meghan Markle's Favorite Brand Has a New Fan
Jennifer Lopez has been wearing this Australian label on repeat.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated