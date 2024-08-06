Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Jobs Is Dating British Olympian Harry Charles

Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs has confirmed her romance with British Olympian Harry Charles in a sweet Instagram post.

The 26-year-old model revealed the relationship over the weekend, when she posted a short video of Charles, an equestrian, after he won gold in the team show jumping competition at the Paris Olympics.

In the video, Eve and others around her can be heard cheering for Charles as he jogs over to her, jumping a fence before hugging and kissing her in celebration.

She captioned the post, "TEAM GOLD!!!!! Beyond proud of you my love !!!!"

Charles commented, "2 gold medals now !!" and since he only has one gold medal to his name that I know of, I'm going to go ahead and assume the second gold medal is in fact Eve herself. Awwww!!!

A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evejobs) A photo posted by on

Charles also celebrated his win on Instagram, posting a series of photos and videos from his winning event, writing, "A few memories from the best day of my life."

He thanked the horse he competed with, Romeo, and his teammates and supporters.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eve commented, "love love love you !!!"

A post shared by Harry Charles (@harrycharles_1) A photo posted by on

Following his victory, Charles ended up withdrawing from the individual show jumping final on Tuesday, telling press (via Horse & Hound), "Unfortunately Romeo and I will not start the individual final today in Paris. After a small overreach yesterday he is not quite the 110% that he has been the whole Games, so we are not taking any risks.

"Maybe I’m a little disappointed but honestly not really—he has given me so much and took me beyond my dreams, we’re leaving Paris with a gold medal and more importantly a happy Romeo, so that’s way more than enough for me!"

As for Eve, she's the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs, and has modeled for the likes of Vogue and Louis Vuitton.