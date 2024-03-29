‘Euphoria’ Star Storm Reid Is “Disappointed” But “Not Surprised” That Season Three’s Filming Has Been Delayed

Storm Reid
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Following the recent news that season three of HBO’s Euphoria has been put on hold, Storm Reid—who plays Gia on the show, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character Rue—told Variety that while she is “disappointed” by the news, she’s also “not surprised.”

Storm Reid

Reid plays Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya's Rue, on the hit show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

News of the delay in filming was confirmed Monday: “HBO and [creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

The cast of "Euphoria"

The cast of "Euphoria" has broken out to become some of the hottest young stars in Hollywood today; as such, they are booked and busy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked if she was surprised by the delay, Reid said “Yes and no. We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out. So even though I’m a little disappointed, I’m not surprised.”

She added “I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show. I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it.” Reid specifically spoke to Euphoria’s impact and its depiction of addiction and mental health issues, adding “I do know if we do go back that I am sure we will continue to be authentic and represent the real world.” 

Storm Reid

Reid said, though she was disappointed that season three's filming has been delayed, that she wasn't surprised because of logistical issues.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The cast of "Euphoria"

The cast was devastated over the death of Cloud, in orange and taking the photo, who died unexpectedly last summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Production on season three was originally delayed because of the Hollywood strikes of last year, as well as the unexpected death last summer of co-star Angus Cloud, who played Fez. The series is also filled with many of Hollywood’s hottest young and in-demand talents, like the aforementioned Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer, among many others—so scheduling around their many project has to be nightmarish.

Storm Reid

Reid said she hopes the show returns, as the cast has poured their hearts and soul into their work on the project.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last November, HBO confirmed that Euphoria’s third season was expected to premiere in 2025 after not being on the air since 2022. The show has won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for its star, Zendaya, as well as an Emmy for co-star Colman Domingo. The show as a whole received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series back in 2022 for its second season, as well.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire's Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor 

