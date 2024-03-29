‘Euphoria’ Star Storm Reid Is “Disappointed” But “Not Surprised” That Season Three’s Filming Has Been Delayed

Following the recent news that season three of HBO’s Euphoria has been put on hold, Storm Reid—who plays Gia on the show, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character Rue—told Variety that while she is “disappointed” by the news, she’s also “not surprised.”
News of the delay in filming was confirmed Monday: “HBO and [creator] Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told Variety. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”
Asked if she was surprised by the delay, Reid said “Yes and no. We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out. So even though I’m a little disappointed, I’m not surprised.”
She added “I would hope the viewers, the audience will be able to finish the show. I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it.” Reid specifically spoke to Euphoria’s impact and its depiction of addiction and mental health issues, adding “I do know if we do go back that I am sure we will continue to be authentic and represent the real world.”
Production on season three was originally delayed because of the Hollywood strikes of last year, as well as the unexpected death last summer of co-star Angus Cloud, who played Fez. The series is also filled with many of Hollywood’s hottest young and in-demand talents, like the aforementioned Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer, among many others—so scheduling around their many project has to be nightmarish.
Last November, HBO confirmed that Euphoria’s third season was expected to premiere in 2025 after not being on the air since 2022. The show has won two Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for its star, Zendaya, as well as an Emmy for co-star Colman Domingo. The show as a whole received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series back in 2022 for its second season, as well.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
