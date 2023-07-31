‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud Dies at 25 Years Old

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
One of Hollywood’s brightest young talents has died at 25 years old, Variety reports. Angus Cloud—perhaps best known for playing the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s hit Euphoria—was memorialized in a statement from his family.
“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the statement reads. “As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”
The statement continued “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”
Cloud’s role as Fez was his first acting job, and, as Variety reports, he was plucked off the street to star in Euphoria: “I was with some friends,” Cloud said. “We were just hanging out. It does bother me when people are like ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”
Cloud was a fan favorite on Euphoria, which Variety reports has not yet started production on its third season.
“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” HBO said in a statement. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”
Back to the point that, in his role as Fez, Cloud was essentially playing himself, Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti said of him “People think, ‘Oh, he just shows up,’” she said. ‘He’s just this lazy stoner.’ Angus doesn’t get enough credit.”
