Suki Waterhouse Shares First Photo of Her and Fiancé Robert Pattinson's Baby

Suki Waterhouse has confirmed that her and fiancé Robert Pattinson are officially parents.



On Thursday, April 4, the actress posted a snapshot of a polaroid picture of herself holding her brand new baby. The Instagram post comes after the new mom and dad were first spotted pushing a pink stroller during a walk in Los Angeles on March 26.

In the photo, Waterhouse looks directly at the camera with her baby in her arms, sweetly swaddled in a white blank adorned with black and pink hearts and turned away from the camera.



(So far, the new parents have not revealed their newborn's sex and, clearly, were not going to let a blanket give any hints.)



"Welcome to the world angel," Waterhouse captioned the post.

Fans, family and famous friends alike were all quick to comment on the photo, sharing their heartfelt congratulations to the new mom and dad.



"ROCKSTAR MOM!" singer Halsey posted.



"Now the fun really begins," actress and mom of two Alyssa Milano commented.



"Congratulationsssss," Canadian actress Innana Sarkis wrote.



"Congratulations love!" Paris Hilton commented. "So happy for you both!🥰"



Lily Collins and Iris Apatow also posted a series of heart-eyed emojis.

Waterhouse first confirmed she was pregnant last year, on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.



"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," the singer said, according to a video posted by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"I'm not sure if it's working," she joked, while wearing a glittery pink minidress that showed off her baby bump.



Congratulations to the new parents!