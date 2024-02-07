Sza admits she "was scared to go over to Beyoncé" during the Grammy Awards.

In arguably one of the most relatable celebrity moments to date, award-winning singer Sza explained why she decided not to introduce herself to Beyoncé during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

"I was scared to go over to Beyoncé," SZA, 34, told E! News in a recent interview.

"I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful," SZA continued. "I just admire her. She's a masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty and kindness."

While Sza was too start-struck to meet Queen Bee, she did manage to say hello to her husband, rapper JAY-Z.

"JAY-Z did speak to me," SZA said. "I was so grateful. Those are literally my favorite people, and it's so crazy that I be seeing them in real life."

eyoncé and Jay-Z onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only did Sza have the opportunity to meet who she referred to as her favorite rapper of "all-time favorite," she won three awards at the 2024 Grammys, including best urban contemporary album for SOS and best R&B song for "Snooze."

She was also the most-nominated artist at the Grammy Awards with an additional six nominations.

When the SOS artist took the Grammys stage to accept her award for best R&B song, she told a captivated audience that she was "just really overwhelmed."

"You don't really understand,” she said. “I came really, really far and I can't believe this is happening and it feels very fake.



Yeah, looking into a crowd and seeing Beyoncé staring back at you will do that... I imagine.

SZA accepts the "Best R&B Song" award for "Snooze" onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Sza couldn't bring herself to actually meet Beyoncé in person, the 32-time Grammy winner held a Grammys meet-and-greet of sorts with some of the most iconic artists and musicians in the game.



During numerous commercial breaks, Beyoncé graciously took the time to meet, chat up and take pictures with Ice Spice, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa, and the 2024 Grammy's host, Trevor Noah, Complex reports.



Don't worry Sza, there is always next time!