Sza admits she "was scared to go over to Beyoncé" during the Grammy Awards.

In arguably one of the most relatable celebrity moments to date, award-winning singer Sza explained why she decided not to introduce herself to Beyoncé during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
"I was scared to go over to Beyoncé," SZA, 34, told E! News in a recent interview.
"I can't speak unless she wants to speak, in my brain, because I don't want to bother her. She looked so peaceful and beautiful," SZA continued. "I just admire her. She's a masterclass on poise, grace, artistry, beauty and kindness."
While Sza was too start-struck to meet Queen Bee, she did manage to say hello to her husband, rapper JAY-Z.
"JAY-Z did speak to me," SZA said. "I was so grateful. Those are literally my favorite people, and it's so crazy that I be seeing them in real life."
Not only did Sza have the opportunity to meet who she referred to as her favorite rapper of "all-time favorite," she won three awards at the 2024 Grammys, including best urban contemporary album for SOS and best R&B song for "Snooze."
She was also the most-nominated artist at the Grammy Awards with an additional six nominations.
When the SOS artist took the Grammys stage to accept her award for best R&B song, she told a captivated audience that she was "just really overwhelmed."
"You don't really understand,” she said. “I came really, really far and I can't believe this is happening and it feels very fake.
Yeah, looking into a crowd and seeing Beyoncé staring back at you will do that... I imagine.
While Sza couldn't bring herself to actually meet Beyoncé in person, the 32-time Grammy winner held a Grammys meet-and-greet of sorts with some of the most iconic artists and musicians in the game.
During numerous commercial breaks, Beyoncé graciously took the time to meet, chat up and take pictures with Ice Spice, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa, and the 2024 Grammy's host, Trevor Noah, Complex reports.
Don't worry Sza, there is always next time!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Zendaya and Florence Pugh Just Made a Case for Modernistic Neutrals
"Exciting neutrals" isn't an oxymoron here.
By Melony Forcier
-
Emily Blunt Explains Why 'The Devil Wears Prada' Cast Has Mixed Emotions About a Possible Sequel
“Sometimes things should be cherished and preserved in this bubble and it’s OK."
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Taylor Swift Just Dished on How Long She Has Been Working on Her New Album
"... soon we'll get to experience that together.”
By Danielle Campoamor