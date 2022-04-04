Lady Gaga Discreetly Helped SZA Get Up on Stage With Her Crutches at the Grammys

On Sunday night, SZA and Doja Cat won the Grammy for best pop/duo group performance—for which Lady Gaga was also nominated alongside collaborator Tony Bennett.

When Avril Lavigne (!!!) announced that the duo had won for their banger and TikTok hit "Kiss Me More," a delighted SZA got up to collect her award, but the maneuver was made more difficult by the fact that the singer was using crutches, all while wearing a (STUNNING) designer gown.

Gaga, who was standing right there, saw that SZA might need a little assistance and immediately rose to the occasion. She didn't hesitate to crouch down in her own designer gown and grab SZA's train to make sure she got onto the stage safe and sound.

Once she was up there, Doja Cat was seen making her way back into the room. SZA told her, "girl, you went to the bathroom for five minutes. Are you serious? Come on now."

Doja made it on stage and said, "listen, I have never taken such a fast p*ss in my whole life" to a wave of laughter in the audience. "Thank you, everybody," she continued. "I really appreciate it." After she'd thanked her family, her team and her fans, she gave the mic over to SZA.

Then, somewhat out of character, Doja got really emotional and said, "I like to downplay a lot of sh*t, but this is a... it's a big deal."

As for what happened to SZA, she revealed to Billboard, "It’s very funny because I fell out a bed right before it was time to leave and get ready for this. Like the day before, but that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random, but it just adds to the energy."

Posting a photo of herself posing with her well-deserved Grammy on Instagram, SZA wrote, "Thank you to God my ancestors my team and my Family !! Thank u @dojacat for having me on this song n letting me to whatever I wanted ! Eff my weak ass bony ankles lol"

