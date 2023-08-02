Taylor Swift Gave Her Eras Tour Crew Bonuses Totaling $55 Million, Reportedly

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sharing the wealth.
Taylor Swift has been doing very well for herself for a long time, but her history-making Eras Tour may even make her a billionaire, according to Insider.
As it stands, the superstar's net worth is estimated at around $740 million, so if I tell you that she gave the workers on her tour bonuses totaling $55 million, you should be pretty impressed: That's roughly 7.5% of her net worth, so it is definitely a very significant sum—even for her.
TMZ first reported that Swift had given the truck drivers from her tour a $100,000 bonus check each as an "end of the tour" bonus to close the U.S. portion, for a total of $5 million.
Then, People spoke to sources in the know, who confirmed that Blondie—as her fans affectionately call her—parted with a total of $55 million overall, which included bonuses for dancers, riggers, sound technicians, caterers and many others who were involved in the smooth running of the shows since it began in March of this year.
So far, the Eras Tour has been just as iconic as originally anticipated, both on and off stage, so these bonuses are more than deserved.
Since performances began, news of Swift's split from her longtime partner Joe Alwyn broke, followed by rumors of a relationship with The 1975's Matty Healy.
Since March, Swift has also encountered stage malfunctions, very publicly reunited with an ex, cackled while singing a song allegedly about her feud with Kanye West, confronted a security guard she felt was out of line, and appeared to enter the stage in a janitor's cart. Well, there's never a dull moment, is there!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.
