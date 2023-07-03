Taylor Swift Encounters Stage Malfunction While on Tour—and Laughs It Off

From pretty much all accounts, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour has been a resounding success—but even the greats have unplanned moments. Per People , Swift poked fun at herself after a stage malfunction in Cincinnati, truly putting shaking it off into practice. (See what we did there?)

On Friday night—the first of her two shows in Cincinnati—Swift “was faced with a major stage malfunction,” People reports. “Following the Reputation era segment of her three-hour concerts, Swift normally descends through the floor for a wardrobe change. At Friday’s show, however, it appeared that the trapdoor she is supposed to exit through during the transition was not working.”

(Image credit: Getty)

A fan captured a video of the incident , where Swift could be seen running quickly (swiftly?) from the stage after realizing the trapdoor had malfunctioned. Swift then sped past her backup dancers as they exited the stage through a side door.

But Swift didn’t let it get her down, even making fun of herself, dropping into the comments section of a different video of the moment—set to AWOLNATION’s “Run”—to comment “Still swift af boi.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Trapdoor aside, Swift seemed to enjoy her time in Cincinnati, writing on Twitter Sunday “Cincinnati, I couldn’t love you more. Had the best two nights with you!!”

Swift wrote that her second Cincinnati show “was extra special because of her surprise performances with Eras tour opener Gracie Abrams and Aaron Dessner of The National, who collaborated with Swift on her albums Folklore and Evermore,” People reports.

(Image credit: Getty)

“Last night was so special getting to sing ‘I miss you, I’m sorry’ with @gracieabrams in the acoustic set and bringing out @aaron_dessner to play ‘Ivy’ in his hometown,” Swift wrote. “See you soon, Kansas City.”

Stage malfunctions or not—the show must go on.