Matty Healy Confirmed to Fans He's Dating Taylor Swift, And Hung Out With Her Dad During an Eras Tour Date

It's looking like Taylor Swift and Matty Healy really are dating, people.

The two musicians have been linked in the press for the past couple of weeks, and now one TikTok user is claiming Healy himself confirmed that they are an item.

Healy has been attending a ton of Swift's Eras tour dates so far, and at the concert on Saturday night, a fan actually filmed him hanging out with the Midnights singer's dad.

TikTok user @eleanorazefirst posted footage from the concert, which showed Swift's parents watching the performance, followed by Healy enjoying his rumored girlfriend's music with her dad Scott.

The caption read, "Taylor's parents omggg" and "Then Matty Healy he said yes when we asked if they were dating."

@eleanorazefirst then followed up with a "story time" TikTok, in which she explained exactly what went down.

"Matt came, and everybody's freaking out," she said.

"Then the girls next to me were actually the ones who were like, 'Matt, blink twice if you and Taylor are dating,' and he goes like..."

Eleanora went on to act out blinking twice in a very obvious way, then continued, "Like, he does that, and I was like, 'What?! You are?!' and he like nods," apparently confirming that he and Swift are in fact together.

The TikTok user also added, "Oh, I thought it was so cute. Him and her dad were whispering to each other the entire concert and like talking, it was so nice."

This comes just a week after a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

For context, reports that Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, had split began surfacing in early April.