Matty Healy Confirmed to Fans He's Dating Taylor Swift, And Hung Out With Her Dad During an Eras Tour Date

It's looking like Taylor Swift and Matty Healy really are dating, people.
The two musicians have been linked in the press for the past couple of weeks, and now one TikTok user is claiming Healy himself confirmed that they are an item.
Healy has been attending a ton of Swift's Eras tour dates so far, and at the concert on Saturday night, a fan actually filmed him hanging out with the Midnights singer's dad.
TikTok user @eleanorazefirst posted footage from the concert, which showed Swift's parents watching the performance, followed by Healy enjoying his rumored girlfriend's music with her dad Scott.
The caption read, "Taylor's parents omggg" and "Then Matty Healy he said yes when we asked if they were dating."
@eleanorazefirst (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - eleanora the first (opens in new tab)
@eleanorazefirst then followed up with a "story time" TikTok, in which she explained exactly what went down.
"Matt came, and everybody's freaking out," she said.
"Then the girls next to me were actually the ones who were like, 'Matt, blink twice if you and Taylor are dating,' and he goes like..."
Eleanora went on to act out blinking twice in a very obvious way, then continued, "Like, he does that, and I was like, 'What?! You are?!' and he like nods," apparently confirming that he and Swift are in fact together.
The TikTok user also added, "Oh, I thought it was so cute. Him and her dad were whispering to each other the entire concert and like talking, it was so nice."
@eleanorazefirst (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - eleanora the first (opens in new tab)
This comes just a week after a source told Entertainment Tonight, "Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."
For context, reports that Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, had split began surfacing in early April.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
This Possibly Overlooked Coronation Detail Proves That the Princess of Wales Calls the Shots Within the Royal Family
A royal expert writes that Kate “was once seen by some as a mere WAG.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Chicago West Hilariously (and Unintentionally) Shades Mom Kim Kardashian in Mother’s Day Questionnaire
Keeping it real, that one.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Grab Sushi with Apparent New Friends Cameron Diaz and Gwyneth Paltrow
When in Montecito!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Officially Dating—At Least According to Some Sources
It's an unexpected pairing, to say the least.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Were Spotted Kissing at Coachella—Are They Getting Back Together?
We need answers!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton Are Reportedly Engaged
OMG yay!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Brooklyn Beckham Opened Up About His "Throuple" With Wife Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez
OMG.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Shakira's Ex Gerard Piqué Indirectly Addressed Cheating Allegations: "I Want to Be Faithful to Myself"
Really hoping some of that meaning got lost in translation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus "Is the Happiest She's Been in a Long Time" Following Difficult Divorce From Liam Hemsworth
I am genuinely thrilled for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Megan Fox Hits Out at "Baseless" Claims Machine Gun Kelly Cheated on Her
She's just a Beyoncé fan, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got New Tattoos to Show Their "Commitment" to Each Other
To infinity and beyond!
By Iris Goldsztajn