Taylor Swift Confronts Security Guard from the Stage During Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift was looking out for a Swiftie last night at her Philadelphia concert, appearing to interrupt her performance to protect a fan from security, multiple outlets report.

Page Six reports that Swift stopped the show to yell at a security guard over his treatment of a fan, gesturing “multiple times in an attempt to diffuse the situation on the floor,” the outlet writes. “She’s fine,” Swift said as she sang her song “Bad Blood.” “She wasn’t doing anything,” Swift added, before yelling “Hey, stop!” multiple times.

(Image credit: Getty)

The video of the incident, taken by TikTok user Briana Layfield , was captioned “hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard. he was a pain in the a— the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better. PS show was PHENOMENAL Philly night 2.”

Page Six reports “it was unclear what the security guard was doing exactly to warrant Swift’s response,” but fans claimed on Twitter that security was being aggressive, physically pushing fans off the barricade instead of just telling them to move.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Insider , a fan wrote “I’ve literally never seen Taylor interfere with security/fans like this before. It must have been really serious.” Another added “Taylor is never the type to let things interrupt her performance so I know SOMETHING was going down.”

Future security guards, take note.

Swift’s Eras tour kicked off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and will conclude August 9 in Inglewood, California. This is Swift’s first tour in five years, and tonight concludes her three-night Philadelphia run.